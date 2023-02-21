17 Bookish Pillows For The Coziest Reading Experience

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Readers don’t ask for much: an infinite budget for books, a TBR longer than we can finish in a lifetime, pretty bookshelves filled to the brim, a nice comfortable chair, and a good beverage by our side. And, of course, more free time to read.

Okay, so maybe that is asking for a bit much. This is not a perfect world, after all. But while I would say that most of us lack the time and the budget for all the books we want to get to, other things are pretty simple to come by: a nice beverage, even a good reading chair. And if you’d like to add extra comfort to your reading time, why not invest in one of the things that are a bit easier to acquire than floor-to-ceiling bookshelves or an infinite budget? See: bookish pillows!

Pillows are handy and cute, and it’s easy to just stack them in a corner when not in use. Moreover, we all know how hard it is sometimes to keep a good reading position, so pillows are your best bet when it comes to adding more comfort to your reading. Not to mention that a cute pillow can tie up a bookish corner like nothing else!

Below there are several book-themed pillows I have selected for you. I love them all, and I can assure you, you will have trouble choosing a favourite.

I truly love bookish items with a print of a library card. From tote bags, to blankets, you name it. This bookish pillow is another example of a library card print I find gorgeous! $26

For those who, like me, love a good library card print but also like to have it personalised, then this is your best choice! It’s a bit neater than the one above, and you can have it printed with your own names and special dates! Different colours available, too. $37

Pillows can be such a great way to convey messages! Does someone want to know what to do to make you happy? Show them this pillow and they’ll find out! Genius! $32

Are you more of a coffee person? I’ve got you covered! $27

Quotes! Pillows are a great way to showcase some literary quotes. Like this one by Shakespeare. $37

They’re also great at showcasing small messages. Like this customisable one, if you need more drinks or snacks but want to save your seat. $19

If everyone keeps interrupting you, and you can’t be bothered to lift your eyes from your book to tell them, just show them this pillow and problem solved. $17

I think it is fair to say all of us readers suffer from abibliophobia. Here’s a definition on a pillow. $22

The perfect pillow for when someone tells you you have too many books doesn’t exist— Yes it does, and it is this pillow right here. $20

I find this print of delicate flowers coming out of a book exquisite. Bonus: it can be customised. $20

This pillow is right up the alley of those who love simplicity. $27

Another print that stands out for its simplicity, but with a well-defined message. $28

If on the other side, you prefer a colourful pillow with a cartoonish drawing, this is the certified bookworm pillow to go for. $24

If you get excited when you open a book and see a map, you’ll love this one! $36

If you don’t look too closely, this looks like an actual book, but it is a pillow. Up close, you can tell it looks actually really comfy. This specific one has a print of the cover of Alice In Wonderland, but there are other classics to choose from. $40

Not only are these pillows cute and comfy, they will certainly be a point of conversation amongst friends and family. That may not be your favourite thing if all you want to do is read uninterrupted, but try to see it on the bright side: they’re also good to throw without creating much damage. *wink wink*. Make the best use of them!

