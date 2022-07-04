Bookish Swag for Summer Patio Parties
The days are long and the sun is bright in the sky; what better time for a summer patio party? It’s a good season for any bibliophile with enough time and spare change around to jazz up their outdoor space for a bookish backyard bash.
Whether you’ve got a patio, a balcony, an estate, or a front stoop, there’s sure to be some manner of bookish swag on this list to suit your style.
Ironically, as much as my indoor space is full of books — on the floor, on tables and shelves and chairs, in the kitchen and by my bed — my outdoor space is entirely devoid of them. In one way, it makes complete sense: books don’t weather the outdoors well (pardon the pun, I just couldn’t help myself). Sunshine and moisture are book killers.
At the same time, it makes my outdoor space feel kinda sparse. It’s no wonder I don’t really read out there, despite my love of gardening. So in the spirit of bringing that bookish flair out into the fresh air and sunlight, I think it’s time for me to up my backyard’s bookishness.
Everyone’s space — like their reading taste — is different, so I hope you’ll take inspiration from the items on this list and find a way to translate them to fit your needs, wants, and personality. Enjoy!
Table Decor
This table runner ($30+) is made from the pages of fairy tale stories. It’s super customizable, and makes for a special table display. Added bonus: your guests will have something to read if conversation stalls mid-meal.
Embellish your table with these paper roses ($14) made from old book pages. Nothing beats a bouquet of flowers with that old book smell…
You can customize the level of distress in this book bundle centerpiece ($10+). A charming way to repurpose battered books and decorate your table at the same time.
This soy Bookworm-scented candle ($23) will light up any bibliophile’s table! In case you’re wondering what “Bookworm” smells like, it’s is a charming blend of woods, leather, and other sweetly-musty scents.
Tableware
Machine washable book page cloth napkins ($4)? Yes, please! And you can use these again and again, which brings form and function together perfectly.
I am absolutely in love with these cork literary genre coasters ($26). Each coaster is printed in a different color and features a genre, complete with corresponding icon. Not to mention, they come in sets of six inside a whimsical “the cold can and the tea” holder!
These book lover wine glasses ($18+) come in sets of 2, 4, and 8. Some of them are perfectly punny, with sayings like “Talk Nerdy to Me” and “Poe Me a Glass” (complete with raven image), while others are elegantly direct, like “Cats Books Wine.” All of them feature fun illustrations that really add to their appeal.
Yard & Garden
Do yard games like the Queen of Hearts with this oversized PVC garden chess set ($251). Be careful, though: nobody likes a host who runs around their yard shouting “Off with their heads!!”
This adorable little 3D-printed book planter ($15) is perfect for succulents. Measuring 3.5 inches tall and 4.5 inches wide, it’s a small but impactful addition to any outdoor space. And since it’s 3D-printed, you get to customize it with your favorite titles!
This nature-themed book banner ($18) is made from pages featuring illustrations of plants, animals, and other elements of the natural world. It’s a sweet addition to any outdoor space, whether you hang it along a fence or over a door.
General Ambiance & Flair
This simple Book Nerd apron ($15) will have you BBQing in style! You could probably sneak your current read into one of those large pockets…
It may be a touch macabre for a summer gathering, but I couldn’t resist sharing this Nevermore door mat ($38+). After all, those shoes aren’t gonna wipe themselves!
Add some ambiance with these lovely book page luminaries ($3+). With a few LED tea lights, these delightful little bags will brighten any patio party in more ways than one!
These little “We read to know we’re not alone” pillows ($38) are perfect for patio furniture, which isn’t always the most comfortable. The saying is a lovely sentiment for a party, too.
At the end of a long day (or a successful party), it’s nice to have a soft, cozy blanket to snuggle up under. This particular flying books throw blanket ($30+) is available in 3 different sizes and has a nice micro fleece underbelly to keep you warm so you can keep turning those pages well into the night.
