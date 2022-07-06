image of an astronaut reading patch
Bookish Patches for Readers

Growing up, I had a very specific backpack that carried me through most of middle and high school. It had a zipper that did not go all the way around the bag but rather was on the top and opened in a circular pattern. This left a lot more space on my bag for things like pins and patches. I grew up in the hey day of third-wave ska, and my early high school years’ style could best be described as a little bit skater. Rather than iron on my patches — of which I had many — I attached them to the bag with safety pins (and I carried an old school lunch box as a purse). All of that is to say that were I still that kid in today’s world, where I didn’t have to go specifically to Hot Topic to buy my patches and could simply navigate over to Etsy, I would have been swapping out those patches all of the time, and I would have had a pretty impressive collection of bookish patches.

Enamel pins are, of course, still popular. But there are more and more sweet bookish patches making the rounds, too. These patches, some of which harken back to nostalgic favorites, are perfect not just for a backpack but for the canvas tote you now carry around to haul all of your current and forthcoming reads.

Even if you don’t attach them to a tote bag, you can use these bookish patches on your denim jackets (I know that’s cringe, Gen Z) or you can attach them to a banner or bulletin board in your house or workplace. Can’t use an iron to adhere them to something? I promise you safety pins work, too.

Let’s dive into the world of sweet bookish patches for readers. How fun would it be to slide one of these into a birthday present or greeting card for a book-loving friend?

image of a frog-shaped patch. The frog is reading a book.

Heck yeah, read a frogging book! $7.

Image of a vintage-style patch. It features a book and a banner that reads "book lover."

This is a super fun vintage looking book lover patch. $10.

Pile of round patches. The patches feature a pile of books with the words "book hoarders anonymous."

Are you a book hoarder? Join the club. We have patches. $13.

Image of a round purple patch. It says "book it."

Kick it old school with a Book It! inspired patch. $9.

Image of a patch that features an open book. It has a moon, arrow, feather, and bird skull.. The patch reads "books are magic."

This books are magic patch is easily one of my favorites. The skull! The moon! The bubbles! $8.

Image of a teal patch that reads "bibliophile" in white.

Say all you need to say as simple as possible with an aqua colored bibliophile patch. $9.

image of a green patch featuring a tiger who is reading.

This reading tiger patch reminds me so much of my youth and the kinds of fun prizes we’d get during summer reading club at the library. This vintage cutie is $4!

Image of a book patch in the shape of a book. It is blue and in whitefont reads "times for a new adventure."

Ready for a new adventure? This patch is everything perfect. $10.

Image of a white open book with white swirls coming from the pages.

Grab this haunted book patch if you’re a fan of all things creepy and scary. $6 and up.

Image of a white patch with the Reading Rainbow logo.

“Take a look. It’s in a book. A Reading Rainbowwwwww.” Need another old school throwback style patch? Here you go! $9.

Image of a patch featuring 3 books and a cat asleep on top of them.

This “curl up with a good book” cat patch is so cute. I want to slide into the world this patch came from, don’t you? $5.

Image of an ecru patch that reads "a book a day keeps reality away." It has a green dragon image on it.

Yes, yes it does. At least temporarily. $12.

Image of a round patch that says "romance reader."

Wear your love for all things HEA over your HEArt with this sweet romance reader patch. $13.

Looking for some other genres? Grab a horror reader patch, historical fiction reader patch, or sci-fi reader patch.

Image of a patch of an open book with a fantasy world popping out from the pages.

Never fear, fantasy readers. This genre patch is for you! $8.

Image of a patch that reads "book nerd." The "oo" in book features a pair of black rimmed glasses.

Say it loud and say it proud with this book nerd patch. $7.

Image of a colorful stack of books. Above it is a speech bubble with a heart.

What better than a stack of brightly colored books and a lil heart to show just how much you love books? $8.

An homage to Birth of Venus, but featuring a book from which thee person is emerging.

This may be the most clever patch in this roundup, as it pays homage to one of the most famous paintings in the world. I need Birth of a Reader myself. $12.

Image of a patch in the shape of a heart. It is red and fuzzy and says "books" in the middle.

I do love a good fuzzy patch and this book heart patch is a GREAT one. $8.

Image of a patch with the library symbol on it.

Rep the library with this patch. Put it on your tote bag that you use for your library hauls. $13.

Image of an astronaut reading a pink book

There’s something about this astronaut reading a bright pink book in space that makes this my favorite patch of the bunch (and that’s tough competition!). $7 and up.

image of a white cat inside a pink and blue circle. It says "baby cat book club: read books, take naps, pet cats."

Last and absolutely not least, the only club I want to be part of ever is the baby cat book club, where the objective is to read books, take naps, and pet cats. $8.

