Pastel Finds for Book Fiends

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Pastels always come into season during the spring with the budding flower and religious holidays, but they’ve been especially big this year. It might have something to do with any number of aesthetics popular across social media, and maybe it’s just that pastels also stand out on a screen (we see so much black and white, and while bold color pops, pastels make you pause to pay attention). Whatever the reason may be, why not enjoy the moment of light pinks, yellows, greens, blues, and purples and scoop up some fun pastel bookish goods?

Whatever goods you might be looking for — shirts, stickers, keychains, bookmarks, pins, book plates — chances are there’s something in a lovely pastel hue or two. There’s no real rhyme or reason to this collection of goods. Their unifying theme is they’re pretty and eye-appealing and are meant for book and reading lovers everywhere. Sometimes that’s all you need. Hopefully, it’s both what you wanted and what you got.

If you’re a fan of all things color, once you finish your shopping here, you can pop over to this roundup of fun pink bookish goods, too and, chances are, you’ll find some fun fetish in this boho bookish collection.

Pastel Bookish Goods

I would absolutely get cozy in this pastel book cafe. Since this is just an enamel pin and not a real place, I’ll settle for that. $6 and up.

Keep track of your reading life with these pastel reading tracker stickers. I love the idea of putting these in a reading journal. $4.50

Are you someone with no shelf control? $3 for this sloth sticker.

Need a refresh of your school or office supplies? These pencils are a great bet. $7 and if you would prefer a pastel pink, that’s an option.

Who does not want a set of pastel rainbow bookends? The more the merrier. $39

This might be more bright than true pastel for purists, but this lawn chair print is too damn cute not to include. This just screams perfect summer reading night. $33

Pop this magnet on your fridge and celebrate the fun of the library. $4

A keychain for fans of cats on stacks. $10

I believe in using books however you want to use them, as they are not sacred objects. I especially love a good book stack used as a planter, like this one. You can probably find a cactus or succulent with a pink hue to go all in on the color, too. $30

Swaddle your books in geometric pastel goodness. $15 and up, depending on the size of your book sleeve needs.

Anyone else plan to be buried or cremated with their TBR? $3 for this fun pastel sticker.

Hang up these pastel wooden letters in your book nook. $34 and up, depending on size.

For someone who does not use book plates, I sure dropped this set of rainbow bookplates into my cart quickly. $5

I highly recommend navigating to this entire shop if you’re looking to throw a book themed party of any kind. These printable cupcake holders are so cute and you can get tons of different accessories with the print (guest cards, bookmarks, gift tags, and so forth). $4.50 for the digital file to print cupcake holders.

These resin pastel butterfly bookmarks are gorgeous. $8 and available in different lengths.

This is the perfect enamel pin for owners of and fans of Little Free Libraries. $6 and up.

Tote ’em in style. $13

You can select from a pair of dangling pastel book earrings or a set of studs. Rock ’em either — or both! — ways. $12 and up.

Finally, send this adorable library postcard to your bestie…or hang it up on your own wall for a splash of bookish art. $5