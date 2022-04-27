image of a rainbow book plate in pastel colors
Book Fetish

Pastel Finds for Book Fiends

Pastels always come into season during the spring with the budding flower and religious holidays, but they’ve been especially big this year. It might have something to do with any number of aesthetics popular across social media, and maybe it’s just that pastels also stand out on a screen (we see so much black and white, and while bold color pops, pastels make you pause to pay attention). Whatever the reason may be, why not enjoy the moment of light pinks, yellows, greens, blues, and purples and scoop up some fun pastel bookish goods?

Whatever goods you might be looking for — shirts, stickers, keychains, bookmarks, pins, book plates — chances are there’s something in a lovely pastel hue or two. There’s no real rhyme or reason to this collection of goods. Their unifying theme is they’re pretty and eye-appealing and are meant for book and reading lovers everywhere. Sometimes that’s all you need. Hopefully, it’s both what you wanted and what you got.

If you’re a fan of all things color, once you finish your shopping here, you can pop over to this roundup of fun pink bookish goods, too and, chances are, you’ll find some fun fetish in this boho bookish collection.

Pastel Bookish Goods

Image of a white hand holding an enamel pin. The pin is a pastel colored bookshop/cafe.

I would absolutely get cozy in this pastel book cafe. Since this is just an enamel pin and not a real place, I’ll settle for that. $6 and up.

Image for 4 book tracker stickers in pastel purple, yellow, green, and pink.

Keep track of your reading life with these pastel reading tracker stickers. I love the idea of putting these in a reading journal. $4.50

Image of a sticker featuring a sloth hugging a book. The sloth is in front of a bookshelf and beside a stack of books. The black text reads "no shelf control."

Are you someone with no shelf control? $3 for this sloth sticker.

Set of four pastel blue pencils which all have black text. The text is a series of clever bookish sayings like "I'd rather be reading."

Need a refresh of your school or office supplies? These pencils are a great bet. $7 and if you would prefer a pastel pink, that’s an option.

Image of two pastel rainbow bookends on a pink rug.

Who does not want a set of pastel rainbow bookends? The more the merrier. $39

A print in a wood frame. The print features a colorful old lawn chair and open books.

This might be more bright than true pastel for purists, but this lawn chair print is too damn cute not to include. This just screams perfect summer reading night. $33

A hand holds a magnet. The magnet has a pastel yellow background. There is a black hand on it with a pink public library card and blue text reads "having fun isn't hard when you've got a library card."

Pop this magnet on your fridge and celebrate the fun of the library. $4

Image of a white hand holding a keychain. The keychain features a cat on a stack of pastel colored books.

A keychain for fans of cats on stacks. $10

Image of 3 books with pink spine used as a planter. There is a plant inside the books and it is on a wooden table.

I believe in using books however you want to use them, as they are not sacred objects. I especially love a good book stack used as a planter, like this one. You can probably find a cactus or succulent with a pink hue to go all in on the color, too. $30

Image of a geometric patterned book sleeve. Inside the sleeve is a blue book. Beside it are lights and a candle.

Swaddle your books in geometric pastel goodness. $15 and up, depending on the size of your book sleeve needs.

Image of a pastel pink sticker. It has a skull on top of three books and in script black font beside it, "til death do us part."

Anyone else plan to be buried or cremated with their TBR? $3 for this fun pastel sticker.

Image of wooden letters B O O K S in rainbow pastel colors.

Hang up these pastel wooden letters in your book nook. $34 and up, depending on size.

Image of a book plate inside a book with pink end papers. The bookplate features a pink and yellow pastel rainbow and says "from the library of."

For someone who does not use book plates, I sure dropped this set of rainbow bookplates into my cart quickly. $5

Image of three cupcakes in cupcake holders that are decorated with pastel books.

I highly recommend navigating to this entire shop if you’re looking to throw a book themed party of any kind. These printable cupcake holders are so cute and you can get tons of different accessories with the print (guest cards, bookmarks, gift tags, and so forth). $4.50 for the digital file to print cupcake holders.

Image of three resin bookmarks on a white dish. The bookmarks all feature pastel butterflies with tassels.

These resin pastel butterfly bookmarks are gorgeous. $8 and available in different lengths.

An enamel pin rendering of a little free library.

This is the perfect enamel pin for owners of and fans of Little Free Libraries. $6 and up.

Image of a canvas tote bag. it has five pastel books on it. In light purple font the text reads "this is my library bag."

Tote ’em in style. $13

Image of a set of pastel earrings in the shape of book stacks. They are on a cat shaped display card on a blue background.

You can select from a pair of dangling pastel book earrings or a set of studs. Rock ’em either — or both! — ways. $12 and up.

Image of a postcard. It features pastel colors. The image is of a cozy indoor library with a person on a couch reading a book.

Finally, send this adorable library postcard to your bestie…or hang it up on your own wall for a splash of bookish art. $5