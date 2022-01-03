three black and white reading journal pages; one is labeled "book review," one is "monthly review," and one is "yearly review"
Bookish Goods To Get You Organized in 2022

It's the start of a new year, and for many of us that means new resolutions. If one of your goals in 2022 is to get more organized (and stay organized!) then I can relate! Organization is something I'm always striving for, and it takes a lot of time because, well, the emails don't sort themselves and I have yet to train my cat how to file invoices. The pay-offs are usually worth it, though, in the form of less stress and less clutter, and once you find a system that works for you, it usually is just a matter of building habits that you don't think about as much while you do them. And of course, when you can make your organizational tools cute and bookish, well…that's a win right there!

We never need to wait until January to get organized, but I think the beginning of the year is a natural time to take stock, reflect, and figure out how you want move forward. No matter when you're reading this, I know you won't want to sleep on these bookish tools to help you tidy up your desks, label your planners, organize your craft supplies and bookish goods, and get rid of physical and mental clutter so you can focus on your other more important goals — such as hitting your TBR challenge, tackling the next Read Harder task, or even finishing up that writing project. Here we go!

Set of six white pencils that read "Reading is fundamental" in pink and a matching pink bookmark

Reading is Fundamental Pencil Set ($23): Start the year off with fresh pencils and a matching bookmark!

A ceramic pen pot with a quote that reads "The enemy to creativity is Self Doubt. --Sylvia Plath" in red and blue script.

Sylvia Plath Pen Pot ($23): Keep your writing tools organized with this pen pot featuring an inspiring quote from Sylvia Plath.

A picture of a small desk calendar featuring bookish quotes, on a small wooden stand.

2022 Literary Desk Calendar ($30): Give your desk a cute bookish facelift with this calendar, which features an original illustration and bookish quote for each month!

A cloth organizer with three pockets for bookmarks, in a constellation print.

Bookmark Organizer ($15): This is brilliant — if you have a ton of bookmarks and don't want to lose them or see them damaged, then this is the solution for you!

A small black banner that proclaims "Bookish pins"

Bookish Pins Banner ($16): Get your collection of bookish pins out of a drawer and display them proudly on this cool banner!

A sheet of stickers featuring books, pens, coffee, and typewriter icons in a rainbow of hues.

Read and Write Icon Stickers ($4): Level up your planner with these bookish stickers!

A canvas tote box labeled TBR

TBR Organizer Tote ($21): Get your TBR off the floor and into this nice tote!

Printable Reading Journal ($7): If you journal, then these pages will help you get organized!

A stack of sticky notes with a rainbow of books on a shelf along the bottom of the notes.

Bookshelf Sticky Notes ($3): Elevate your sticky note game with these amazing notepads!

A wood circular thread organizer with "Society of Obstinate headstrong girls" embossed on it.

Jane Austen Literary Thread Sorter ($19): Get your threads organized so they don't become an unsightly mess!

And if you're on a roll now and want to get even more organized, then check out these creative book storage ideas!