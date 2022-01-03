Bookish Goods To Get You Organized in 2022

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

It's the start of a new year, and for many of us that means new resolutions. If one of your goals in 2022 is to get more organized (and stay organized!) then I can relate! Organization is something I'm always striving for, and it takes a lot of time because, well, the emails don't sort themselves and I have yet to train my cat how to file invoices. The pay-offs are usually worth it, though, in the form of less stress and less clutter, and once you find a system that works for you, it usually is just a matter of building habits that you don't think about as much while you do them. And of course, when you can make your organizational tools cute and bookish, well…that's a win right there!

We never need to wait until January to get organized, but I think the beginning of the year is a natural time to take stock, reflect, and figure out how you want move forward. No matter when you're reading this, I know you won't want to sleep on these bookish tools to help you tidy up your desks, label your planners, organize your craft supplies and bookish goods, and get rid of physical and mental clutter so you can focus on your other more important goals — such as hitting your TBR challenge, tackling the next Read Harder task, or even finishing up that writing project. Here we go!

Reading is Fundamental Pencil Set ($23): Start the year off with fresh pencils and a matching bookmark!

Sylvia Plath Pen Pot ($23): Keep your writing tools organized with this pen pot featuring an inspiring quote from Sylvia Plath.

2022 Literary Desk Calendar ($30): Give your desk a cute bookish facelift with this calendar, which features an original illustration and bookish quote for each month!

Bookmark Organizer ($15): This is brilliant — if you have a ton of bookmarks and don't want to lose them or see them damaged, then this is the solution for you!

Bookish Pins Banner ($16): Get your collection of bookish pins out of a drawer and display them proudly on this cool banner!

Read and Write Icon Stickers ($4): Level up your planner with these bookish stickers!

TBR Organizer Tote ($21): Get your TBR off the floor and into this nice tote!

Printable Reading Journal ($7): If you journal, then these pages will help you get organized!

Bookshelf Sticky Notes ($3): Elevate your sticky note game with these amazing notepads!

Jane Austen Literary Thread Sorter ($19): Get your threads organized so they don't become an unsightly mess!

And if you're on a roll now and want to get even more organized, then check out these creative book storage ideas!