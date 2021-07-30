Tailored Book Recommendations Tailored Book Recommendations Tailored Book Recommendations
The Perfect Bookish Nursery Decor

Despite how much I love reading and books, I’m not one to own a whole lot of book decor. I’ve got a couple of things -— a gorgeous Mary Oliver “Wild Geese” print and a print of a black cat in a library, among a couple others — and when I was in the midst of decorating my baby’s room, I strayed from much in terms of bookish nursery decor. She has a packed bookcase, no doubt, but until she’s a little older and can tell me what it is she loves and wants on her walls, I kept it minimal.

But I know I’m rare. For many book lovers, one of the exciting parts of preparing for baby is thinking about all of the perfect bookish nursery decor that’s possible. This roundup of great art and other decor will be character-neutral, meaning you could incorporate these pieces in any nursery theme.

And look: no one will tell if you end up choosing to purchase any of these for your own space.

Clever, Creative, and Fun Bookish Nursery Decor

Image of pastel letters R, E, A, and D.

Hang these pastel letters on the nursery wall or use them to decorate some nursery shelves. $24 and up

Image of rainbow art with words "there's no place like home."

A gorgeous piece of rainbow wall art featuring Dorothy’s famous line from The Wizard of Oz. $20 and up

Image of customized cream colored book stacks with baby name, birth date, and weight.

Build a customized birth announcement made from a stack of books. $9 and up

Image of customizable library sign.

Customize a sign for your child’s personal library area. $70 and up

Image of four superhero icons used as art.

Your little one will love sleeping beneath powerful superheroes. Grab one or grab a few. $65 each, with wood options

Image of Where The Wild Things Are wooden blocks.

I love any kind of wood for decor or toys when it comes to little ones. These Where The Wild Things Are wooden blocks are perfect for both playing and displaying. $25

Image of customized comic book style sign with name CALEB.

Decorate walls with your child’s name in comic book style. $81

Image of art reading "Once Upon a Time."

Every story and every life begins with “Once upon a time.” This Once Upon a Time wall art is a downloadable file, so you can choose how you display it in your bookish nursery. $6

Image of book page banner.

This fun and colorful book banner features pages from the Little Golden Book Encyclopedia of Natural Sciences. $16

Image of letters B and C with Beatrix Potter designs.

Choose between Winnie the Pooh or Beatrix Potter book pages to have put on whatever letter — or letters — you choose. Perfect for spelling out baby’s name or initials. $14.

Image of mothers of various races reading to their children.

An absolutely beautiful print showcasing a wide variety of moms and babies reading together. $23 and up

Image of sign reading "read big little one."

Read big, little one wall art would look great in any nursery and will be the perfect piece to grow with your child. $14.50 and up

Image of wooden tortoise and hare.

I adore these hand carved tortoise and hare figures. $40 for the set

Image of five hand-made velveteen rabbits.

Who doesn’t love the Velveteen Rabbit? Grab one of these handmade stuffies for decorating and for future child’s cuddling. $70

Image of bookshelves in a tree used for a wall decal.

If fancy painting or a wall full of hung art isn’t your calling, try out a bookish wall decal for the nursery. This tree bookshelf is a fun option. $68

