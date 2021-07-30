This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Despite how much I love reading and books, I’m not one to own a whole lot of book decor. I’ve got a couple of things -— a gorgeous Mary Oliver “Wild Geese” print and a print of a black cat in a library, among a couple others — and when I was in the midst of decorating my baby’s room, I strayed from much in terms of bookish nursery decor. She has a packed bookcase, no doubt, but until she’s a little older and can tell me what it is she loves and wants on her walls, I kept it minimal.

But I know I’m rare. For many book lovers, one of the exciting parts of preparing for baby is thinking about all of the perfect bookish nursery decor that’s possible. This roundup of great art and other decor will be character-neutral, meaning you could incorporate these pieces in any nursery theme.

And look: no one will tell if you end up choosing to purchase any of these for your own space.

Clever, Creative, and Fun Bookish Nursery Decor

Hang these pastel letters on the nursery wall or use them to decorate some nursery shelves. $24 and up

A gorgeous piece of rainbow wall art featuring Dorothy’s famous line from The Wizard of Oz. $20 and up

Build a customized birth announcement made from a stack of books. $9 and up

Customize a sign for your child’s personal library area. $70 and up

Your little one will love sleeping beneath powerful superheroes. Grab one or grab a few. $65 each, with wood options

I love any kind of wood for decor or toys when it comes to little ones. These Where The Wild Things Are wooden blocks are perfect for both playing and displaying. $25

Decorate walls with your child’s name in comic book style. $81

Every story and every life begins with “Once upon a time.” This Once Upon a Time wall art is a downloadable file, so you can choose how you display it in your bookish nursery. $6

This fun and colorful book banner features pages from the Little Golden Book Encyclopedia of Natural Sciences. $16

Choose between Winnie the Pooh or Beatrix Potter book pages to have put on whatever letter — or letters — you choose. Perfect for spelling out baby’s name or initials. $14.

An absolutely beautiful print showcasing a wide variety of moms and babies reading together. $23 and up

Read big, little one wall art would look great in any nursery and will be the perfect piece to grow with your child. $14.50 and up

I adore these hand carved tortoise and hare figures. $40 for the set

Who doesn’t love the Velveteen Rabbit? Grab one of these handmade stuffies for decorating and for future child’s cuddling. $70

If fancy painting or a wall full of hung art isn’t your calling, try out a bookish wall decal for the nursery. This tree bookshelf is a fun option. $68

