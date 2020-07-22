Are you a paper goods lover? Do you enjoy a good notepad, notecard, or stack of sticky notes? Then this roundup is for you. Whether you’re a dedicated letter writer or simply enjoy nice desk supplies, you’re going to love these bookish notecards, sticky notes, and other paper goods.

Not included in this roundup are notebooks—we’ll get to that in a later post because, well, there are a billion of them and they’re all awesome. Instead, this roundup will allow you to build up your stash of other paper goods first.

The Goods Newsletter Sign up to The Goods to receive emails about new products and promotions in the Book Riot Store. Thank you for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. By signing up you agree to our terms of use

I’ll be ordering a few sets of these book stack sticky notes. $3.

Grab a set of 16 book quote postcards. These are from the UK, so you get the bonus of British “u” spellings in some of them, too. $10. The shop has another set of options for your bookish postcards, too.

This is a sweet lil vintage inspired notecard to share with fellow book lovers. $5.

Send a gorgeous stack of books with these bookish notecards. Three for $6.

A lovely watercolor postcard featuring a girl, her books, and a dreamy home library, complete with library ladder (swoon!). Four for $7.

Browse through these gorgeous bookshops, postcard-style. $1.50 and up.

Readers Gonna Read notepad. Perfect for your TBR lists! $8.50.

How sweet is this sleepy book dragon notepad? $8.

You can personalize this notepad, but honestly, this little quote is perfect for any book lover. $7 and up.

Send out a postcard featuring a famous bookstore. A set of two random famous bookstore postcards is $8.

I love this book review notepad so you can track what you think about your latest read. $5.

Susie’s work is some of my FAVORITE, so naturally, I’m here for this octopus reading notepad. $8.

Pick your adventure with these genre-themed bookish postcards. $2.50 and up.

Snap up a set of personalized book notecards. $17.

Here’s another take on the book review notepad. Great bright colors! $16.

Cats, plants, and books. What more do you need? $8.

This particular shop has some incredible book notecards to choose from. I especially love this reading lady. $2 and up.

Four gorgeous literary notecards are included in this pack. Here especially for the typewriter! $8.50.

How nice that you could use these review sticky notes for books or films (or books made into films!). $5.

And if you’re in the market for a cheeky card for your bookish bestie, we’ve got you covered.