8 Bookish Nonprofits and Organizations to Donate to on Giving Tuesday

After scoping out the best deals on Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, and Cyber Monday, it’s time to celebrate Giving Tuesday. First started in 2012, Giving Tuesday is an annual day-long global generosity movement that takes place on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving and encourages people to do good and give back to their community. For avid readers, there’s no better way to commemorate and participate in Giving Tuesday than by seeking out some literary and bookish nonprofits to donate or contribute to. Luckily, there are plenty of bookish organizations to choose from — and to get you started, we’re rounding up eight of the best ones to check out.

These organizations offer literacy support across the globe in a variety of ways, from providing millions of books to children and families in underserved communities to offering programs that help improve reading and writing skills to encouraging and uplifting diverse voices. To become part of the international philanthropic movement and join in on Giving Tuesday, learn more about the work of these organizations — and how to support them — ahead. Whether you’re donating your funds or your time, you’ll be contributing to a worthy cause.

Check out eight bookish nonprofits and programs to support on Giving Tuesday:

Lambda Literary Lambda Literary is a nonprofit literary organization that supports LGBTQ writers and their creative projects. Founded more than 30 years ago, the organization has provided programs, tools, and space to affirm the value of LGBTQ literary life and create community. To further its mission, Lambda Literary works to bring more LGBTQ books to schools, provides scholarships for emerging writers, and shines a spotlight on LGBTQ literature.

First Book Founded in 1992, First Book has distributed more than 200 million books and educational resources to programs and schools in low-income communities across the U.S. and Canada. With a fast-growing network of educators across the country and services in classrooms, after school, shelters, health clinics, libraries, and military support programs, First Book reaches an average of 5 million children every year.

Room to Read Room to Read focuses on literacy and gender equality in education for children in low-income communities across Asia and Africa. The organization develops literacy and reading skills among primary school children and supports girls in completing secondary school. With 87% of employees from the countries in which they work, from Tanzania and South Africa to Bangladesh and Cambodia, Room to Read also has a personal investment in the nations where it operates.

The National Center for Families Learning The NCFL works to provide literacy and learning programs for families and communities. The organization helps empower entire families with low-income and low-literacy rates to improve their reading and writing skills together. Working wither 150 communities in 39 states, the NCFL has reached over 4.5 million parents and kids across the country.

World Literacy Foundation The World Literacy Foundation is a global nonprofit that provides educational resources, books, and literacy support to disadvantaged children struggling to read and write. The organization also uses innovative technology, ebooks, and digital activities to advance the learning of children in remote communities in both English and their native language. In the last year, the World Literacy Foundation has impacted over 116,000 children, parents, and communities through programs and services that offer book distributions, reading sessions, and literacy mentoring.

Girls Write Now Based in New York, Girls Write Now is a nonprofit dedicated to mentoring girls and gender-nonconforming youth. The organization focuses on encouraging young women in underserved communities to find their voices through the art of creative writing. Girls Write Now has earned the distinction of being named one of the nation’s top after-school programs in the country by the White House three times.

Book Aid International Book Aid International is the leading international book donation and library development charity in the UK. The organization makes new books available to an estimated 19.5 million in libraries, refugee camps, hospitals, and prisons worldwide every year. To support Book Aid International, you can donate books, help with fundraising efforts, or join the Reverse Book Club to contribute a monthly donation of your choice.

Books For Africa Founded in 1988, Books For Africa collects, sorts, and distributes books, computers, ereaders, and library materials to children in Africa. Since its inception, the organization has shipped over 52 million books to all 55 countries in Africa. They accept new or gently used books from a range of genres and age levels. You can also donate funds via one-time or recurring gifts or choose specific projects to contribute to.

Bookish nonprofits are just one way to do some good. Check out more information on where to donate or recycle books, as well as some simple ways to support your local libraries.