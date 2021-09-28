Just Some Fun Guys: Mushroom Bookmarks, Notebooks, and More Fungi Goods

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Mushrooms are having a moment. Be it because of the aesthetic trends of cottagecore or dark academia, a real passion for all things earthy and natural, or the fact fungi are just damn cool, mushrooms are everywhere. You can find mushrooms both outdoors in fairy circles or garden beds, as well as inside on tote bags, wallpaper, and indeed, bookish goods.

For fans of magic, especially the plant variety, as well as fans of fantasy and otherworldly fun, mushrooms are iconic. They’re tiny portals into entirely new worlds and possibilities: if you’ve spent any time wandering around outside in an area prone to mushrooms, you’ll discover the wide range of shapes, sizes, and colors they come in, as well as the depths and patterns in which they’ll grow. My native garden here in the midwest has a couple of spots where there are both big and small trumpets emerging from the dirt after a muggy day, and I love seeing how different each one looks and how different they look each time they emerge.

Find below a sweet assortment of fungus-themed treats. This will mostly be mushroom bookmarks and mushroom notebooks, since those are in abundance and offer such a wide range of pattens and styles. But you’ll find a few more fun toadstool surprises as well.

And for my fellow elder millennials, here’s a little treat for you.

Mushroom Bookmarks

Snag a set of five mushroom bookmarks, each featuring a unique watercolor mushroom variety. $10

For those who like their mushrooms witchy, this red mushroom on a black, starring bookmark is perfection. $3

This bookmark is covered in bright, cheerful mushrooms. $2 and up, with options to add embellishments.

I’m living for this neon pink mushroom extravaganza. $3

Choose from four different colors with this wooden bookmark, shaped just like a mushroom. $8

Lean into cottagecore with this earthy green mushroom spot saver. $3

If you prefer real mushrooms to illustrated fungi, you’ll love this photographic collection of ‘shrooms in the wild. $3

Then add a double-sided mushroom bookmark to your collection. $4

Mushroom Notebooks

How beautiful is this watercolor mushroom notebook? $20

I have not heard the term “goblincore” before, but this black notebook with earthy mushrooms on it was described as such and I. LOVE. IT. $12

I love how a simple change in color palette can completely change the vibe of something. In the case of this notebook, the colorful mushrooms on the black background make this much brighter than the one prior. $8

This mushroom notebook is a fancy one, as the cover is made out of colorful fabric. $40

If I were to pick any of these notebooks for myself, I’d grab this one. $9 and up

…and this one. $68

Even More Bookish Mushroom Goods

Add some mushrooms made from book pages to your shelves. $15 and up

Keep your books safe on the go with this mushroom book sleeve. $17 and up

Anything is possible in fantasy, right? This book mushroom sticker is fun. $5

Can your cottagecore bookish vibes get any more perfect than this mushroom banner made of book pages? No, they cannot. $19

This lil shroom is a reader, too. Cute enamel pin. $10

Finally, while I may not write many letters, I would absolutely find a million ways to use this mushroom and book wax seal. $5 and up