Just Some Fun Guys: Mushroom Bookmarks, Notebooks, and More Fungi Goods

Mushrooms are having a moment. Be it because of the aesthetic trends of cottagecore or dark academia, a real passion for all things earthy and natural, or the fact fungi are just damn cool, mushrooms are everywhere. You can find mushrooms both outdoors in fairy circles or garden beds, as well as inside on tote bags, wallpaper, and indeed, bookish goods.

For fans of magic, especially the plant variety, as well as fans of fantasy and otherworldly fun, mushrooms are iconic. They’re tiny portals into entirely new worlds and possibilities: if you’ve spent any time wandering around outside in an area prone to mushrooms, you’ll discover the wide range of shapes, sizes, and colors they come in, as well as the depths and patterns in which they’ll grow. My native garden here in the midwest has a couple of spots where there are both big and small trumpets emerging from the dirt after a muggy day, and I love seeing how different each one looks and how different they look each time they emerge.

Find below a sweet assortment of fungus-themed treats. This will mostly be mushroom bookmarks and mushroom notebooks, since those are in abundance and offer such a wide range of pattens and styles. But you’ll find a few more fun toadstool surprises as well.

And for my fellow elder millennials, here’s a little treat for you.

Mushroom Bookmarks

Five green bookmarks with watercolor mushrooms.

Snag a set of five mushroom bookmarks, each featuring a unique watercolor mushroom variety. $10

Image of a red mushroom on a black bookmark with leaves and stars.

For those who like their mushrooms witchy, this red mushroom on a black, starring bookmark is perfection. $3

Image of illustrated mushroom bookmark in oranges and reds.

This bookmark is covered in bright, cheerful mushrooms. $2 and up, with options to add embellishments.

Bright pink mushrooms in a variety of shapes on a black background.

I’m living for this neon pink mushroom extravaganza. $3

Image of four wooden mushroom bookmarks, one each in purple, pink, green, and red.

Choose from four different colors with this wooden bookmark, shaped just like a mushroom. $8

Green mushrooms on a green bookmark background.

Lean into cottagecore with this earthy green mushroom spot saver. $3

Mushroom bookmark, featuring four photographs of real mushrooms.

If you prefer real mushrooms to illustrated fungi, you’ll love this photographic collection of ‘shrooms in the wild. $3

Double sided mushroom bookmark in earthy, neutral colos.

Then add a double-sided mushroom bookmark to your collection. $4

Mushroom Notebooks

A white notebook, with a cover full of watercolor mushrooms.

How beautiful is this watercolor mushroom notebook? $20

Black notebook with earth color mushrooms.

I have not heard the term “goblincore” before, but this black notebook with earthy mushrooms on it was described as such and I. LOVE. IT. $12

Black notebook with bright colored mushrooms.

I love how a simple change in color palette can completely change the vibe of something. In the case of this notebook, the colorful mushrooms on the black background make this much brighter than the one prior. $8

Mushroom notebook with a cream background, made of fabric.

This mushroom notebook is a fancy one, as the cover is made out of colorful fabric. $40

Bright blue notebook, with mushrooms on the front cover.

If I were to pick any of these notebooks for myself, I’d grab this one. $9 and up

Cream colored notebook with red mushrooms.

and this one. $68

Even More Bookish Mushroom Goods

Red mushrooms made from book pages.

Add some mushrooms made from book pages to your shelves. $15 and up

Image of a green book sleeve covered in mushrooms and flowers in bright colors.

Keep your books safe on the go with this mushroom book sleeve. $17 and up

Blue sticker with an open book and five mushrooms growing out from the pages.

Anything is possible in fantasy, right? This book mushroom sticker is fun. $5

Image of a banner made of recycled book pages, and each page has a mushroom on it.

Can your cottagecore bookish vibes get any more perfect than this mushroom banner made of book pages? No, they cannot. $19

A cartoon style mushroom reading a book.

This lil shroom is a reader, too. Cute enamel pin. $10

Image of white wax seal that includes a book and mushrooms.

Finally, while I may not write many letters, I would absolutely find a million ways to use this mushroom and book wax seal. $5 and up

