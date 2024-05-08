10 of the Best Bookish Mother’s Day Gifts

Ashlie (she/her) is an educator, librarian, and writer. She is committed to diversifying the reading lives of her students and supporting fat acceptance as it intersects with other women’s issues. She's also perpetually striving to learn more about how she can use her many privileges to support marginalized groups. Interests include learning how to roller skate with her local roller derby team, buying more books than she'll ever read, hiking with her husband and sons, and making lists to avoid real work. You can find her on Instagram (@ashlieelizabeth), Twitter (@mygirlsimple) or at her website, www.ashlieswicker.com.

Consider this your sign to pick out bookish Mother’s Day gifts. I’ve been a mom for 12 years, and throughout the journey, I have had all kinds of Mother’s Days. Some, I spent clinging to my sweet babies and grinning until my face hurt. Others, I drove to a town several hours away to have a childless brunch with my sister. There was a year where precious, crayon-scribbled notes were the highlight of my day. There was a year when I arranged the gift I wanted and picked it up myself. If even my 12 short years of motherhood have been so vastly different, it has got to be true that there are a million different desired outcomes for people who mother.

But you are here, which means that you have a vested interest in all things Book and possibly some things Riot. With this in mind, I’ve gathered several bookish Mother’s Day gifts. You can purchase these for someone who mothered you, for the person you know who won’t get the Mother’s Day gift they deserve, for the pet parent you adore, or for yourself. I stress for yourself. Never let the incompetence of the designated gift giver keep you from the present you want. It has been my secret to happiness for many years. With all this in mind, let’s shop!