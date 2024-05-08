10 of the Best Bookish Mother’s Day Gifts
Consider this your sign to pick out bookish Mother’s Day gifts. I’ve been a mom for 12 years, and throughout the journey, I have had all kinds of Mother’s Days. Some, I spent clinging to my sweet babies and grinning until my face hurt. Others, I drove to a town several hours away to have a childless brunch with my sister. There was a year where precious, crayon-scribbled notes were the highlight of my day. There was a year when I arranged the gift I wanted and picked it up myself. If even my 12 short years of motherhood have been so vastly different, it has got to be true that there are a million different desired outcomes for people who mother.
But you are here, which means that you have a vested interest in all things Book and possibly some things Riot. With this in mind, I’ve gathered several bookish Mother’s Day gifts. You can purchase these for someone who mothered you, for the person you know who won’t get the Mother’s Day gift they deserve, for the pet parent you adore, or for yourself. I stress for yourself. Never let the incompetence of the designated gift giver keep you from the present you want. It has been my secret to happiness for many years. With all this in mind, let’s shop!
Let the mother in your life show off a love of classics with this gorgeous purse designed to look like a Jane Austen masterpiece! Pride and Prejudice Book Cover Purse, $83
Flowers for Mother’s Day is usually a sure bet, but wouldn’t it be better to give a bouquet that couldn’t die? Vintage Book Page Roses, $25
I love this shirt so much that I bought it before I even finished this round-up. A single sentence that, for many, says it all. Mama Just Wants to Read Sweatshirt, $40+
This vintage library card style is so pretty, and I love the powerful quote about mothers. There were more mother-themed quotes to choose from in the shop, so check it out! Maya Angelou Quote Card, $7
The best of the bookish Mother’s Day gifts would have to include little treats and trinkets, like this Blind Date with a Book package especially themed for moms. Choose a genre and get the whole gift shipped and ready to go! Mother’s Day Blind Date with a Book, $28
The adult and child-sized versions of this shirt are almost too adorable to bear. Let mama show off the way she handed down the magic of reading with a bookworm outfit! Mini Me Bookworm Shirts, $15+
I’ve seen a few iterations of these book holders recently, and they are so elegant! Most have places for a drink, a pair of glasses, and a spot to drape your book. Perfect on a nightstand or next to the bathtub! Nightstand Book Place Holder, $54+
If the mother in your life is a romance reader, this clever little card will let her know you’re wishing her all her favorites on her special day. Mother’s Day Romance Hearts Card, $7
A bookish mother would love to curl up under this throw blanket- throw in a warm drink and a good story, and you’ve got the perfect Mother’s Day planned. Reader Era Throw Blanket, $95+
It might be cliche to give mom a candle, but can’t you just hear a preteen kiddo saying this? Perfect for those dry humor years! Smells Like She’s Reading Again Candle, $23
Hopefully, you’ve found some bookish Mother’s Day gifts that will work for your situation! Prefer to give mom a book? Check out this list of giftable books for some ideas! Happy shopping, and happy reading.