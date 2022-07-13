Stuck on You: Bookish Magnets

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Are you the kind of person who can’t commit to something like a bookish sticker or a bookish patch because of the stress of finding the perfect spot for it to live? I love a good sticker, but I struggle with making a decision on where it goes, so I have a pile of great stickers that…I never get to see because I am too worried about being unhappy with placement. One solution for the anxious-about-commitment among us: bookish magnets. Pop one of those bad boys on a book cart or a fridge and move it around as much as you could possibly want.

I am a person who, when I choose my souvenir of choice, picks the magnet. It doesn’t necessarily need to be related to the place I’ve visited, but I love being able to actively use a thing all the time and take that walk down memory lane. The same is true for bookish magnets: I love looking at the ones I’ve collected and remembering what drew me to it or the story behind it. Gifting bookish magnets is fun, too: how easy to slide one into a birthday or holiday card or create a small stack of ’em for a full on gift. They’re small, portable, and useful. Plus, there are a billion styles, so no matter what kind of reading nerd you are, there is a bookish magnet out there for you.

Let’s take a look at some good ones.

Rad Bookish Magnets

Starting off strong with a “Libraries Are For Everyone” pride magnet. $3.

Tell me you are a ’90s kid without telling me you’re a ’90s kid with this incredible magnet. Did I Buy That? $12.

Same, though. $6.

Combine your love for Scrabble and word nerdery with your love of all things books and reading with this Scraabble Read More magnet. $7.

I would like to climb inside this magnet and live there. $5.

Award yourself this merit badge style magnet for having an endless TBR. It sure does look nice on a book cart that holds your TBR! $5.

This seller has a whole bunch of fun magnets, including several ticket-style options for other genres, but I love this fantasy book club one! $5.

Choose your genre! $4 and up.

For readers who also love all things tarot, a lovely tarot cart magnet featuring The Book. I honestly wouldn’t mind living inside this magnet, either. $4.

Love a good rainbow shelf? This one would look great on your fridge. $4.

I love that this magnet is simply called “Reading Is Magic.” Yes it is. $4.

Keep it simple: i frickin love books, too. $4.

How damn cute is this book tote vibes magnet? So damn cute. $4.

Imagine someone coming to your house and heading to the fridge for a drink. They come back and do just this — ask you what you’re reading. That is a good friend. $5.

The only kind of pop up notification a reader wants. $4.

This book stack magnet reminds me of a holographic sticker. It’d sure pop on a white or steel fridge (or any color book cart!). $4.

Last but not least, get your colorful bibliophile magnet on. $3.