15 Keychains to Add a Little Bookish Spice to Your Life

This post contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, Book Riot may earn a commission.

Key rings are a perfect place to express yourself in small doses, whether it’s something personalized, a miniature copy of your favorite book, or just something that makes you happy. Maybe you can’t deck yourself out in book themed clothing or go full on cosplay all the time, but you can always spice up your keys with keychains that subtly let other people know what you’re interests are. Choose a smiling book, a cartoonish library card, or a reference to your favorite fantasy series from the choices below, and get ready for recognition from your fellow bookworms who recognize your subtle nod to your bookish ways.

Having fun isn’t hard, when you’ve got this cool keychain/library card!

Show how much you love your local library with this cute black and white keychain.

If you’re more into wristlets, these come in both colorful bookshelves and library card versions.

This cute keychain shows off exactly how happy reading make us all!

This keychain is colorful, shows off your love of reading, and feels like Spring, plus, there’s an adorable tassel!

If you’re dream job involves driving around in a book mobile, take this keychain out for a spin.

You know, there’s something really nice about seeing my twin passions in life represented in a keychain…and with such cute coffee cups, too!

If you have an aspiring author in your life, gift them this typewriter keychain to remind them of their dreams.

Personalize your key ring with this individualized mini-book keychain, that can be created with the cover of your choice.

Maybe you wish you could spend the day lazing around with your book, instead of running errands. With this keychain, at least you can have the spirit of the sloth with you at all times.

Lovers of myths, and their modern adaptations, will quickly fall for these Circe and Song of Achilles keychains that feature beautifully drawn replications of the books’ covers.

Does this keyring contain the key to winning The Hunger Games? Probably not. But it does feature some of the main symbols of the books, as well as a tassel in the color of your choice.

I’m not sure if the Shire requires keys, but I am sure that fans of The Hobbit require this keychain.

A Court of Thorns and Roses fans are sure to fall for this minimalist Night Court keychain.

Show off your favorite author with these keychains…or get the whole set and assign one author for each pair of keys.

Hopefully having something literary on your keys will help you keep track of them in 2021! Want more literary keychains? Of course, we have you covered.