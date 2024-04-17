Bookish Items to Help You Manage Your TBR List
Tackling their to-be-read, or TBR, list can be a challenge for almost every reader. While a stacked TBR list is a thing of great promise (just think of all the books waiting to be read and loved!), it also drives home the fact that, no matter what, we will always have books that pass us by. And, for many readers who hoard their books, whether on their shelves or their ereaders, managing their to-be-read piles can be a reading task in and of itself. Luckily, Book Riot is here to help with some gorgeous products that will allow you to track, organize, and move through your TBR list to find your next great book.
Whether you want a fashionable, pastel label to indicate a to-be-read shelf for your books, a deck of gorgeously illustrated tarot cards to help you pick out your next romance read, a do-it-yourself jar from which to draw book suggestions, or a fun board game to compete with your reading friends, you’ll find it here. Let these bookish goodies help you manage your TBR list so that you can get to reading — and find your next great book!
If one of your main TBR problems is containing it, try out this personalized TBR canvas tote. $21
Another TBR containment option: this beautiful wood crate! $44
If you already have a place to put your books, designate a shelf as to-be-read with this vinyl sticker. $5
Keep your next reads upright with this wooden TBR stand. $18
Designated shelves, baskets, or just book piles as To Be Read with these pretty signs. $17+
Line up the next books you want to read with this cute” next on my TBR” sign! $15
If you can’t decide what to read next, try one of these TBR scratch-off bookmarks that you can order in the genre of your choice. $6+
Pick your next read with this TBR jar! Simply list the books you want to read on the included slips of paper, and then draw one whenever you’re looking for what to read next! $18+
For a reusable option, try out these acrylic, book-shaped tiles to draw your TBR list from. $12
Gamify your TBR with this printable board game that has plenty of fun prompts to keep you reading. $7
If you’re a horror reader, check out this deck of TBR cards to draw from. Not a fan of scary books? No worries, the shop has plenty of other genres as well! $30
If you’re a romantasy fan, check out this tarot-themed deck of TBR cards. $18
If you want to track your TBR and get suggestions for what to read next, pick up this TBR notebook and cards bundle. $26
Hopefully, one or more of these goods for managing your TBR list helps you keep reading and discovering good books! To further organize your reading life, check out these bookish planner supplies and these annotation tools.