Bookish Items to Help You Manage Your TBR List

Tackling their to-be-read, or TBR, list can be a challenge for almost every reader. While a stacked TBR list is a thing of great promise (just think of all the books waiting to be read and loved!), it also drives home the fact that, no matter what, we will always have books that pass us by. And, for many readers who hoard their books, whether on their shelves or their ereaders, managing their to-be-read piles can be a reading task in and of itself. Luckily, Book Riot is here to help with some gorgeous products that will allow you to track, organize, and move through your TBR list to find your next great book.

Whether you want a fashionable, pastel label to indicate a to-be-read shelf for your books, a deck of gorgeously illustrated tarot cards to help you pick out your next romance read, a do-it-yourself jar from which to draw book suggestions, or a fun board game to compete with your reading friends, you’ll find it here. Let these bookish goodies help you manage your TBR list so that you can get to reading — and find your next great book!