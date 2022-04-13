12 Bookish Items for Babies

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Editor’s Note: We utilize Etsy to highlight the work of small businesses and independent artists. This week, numerous shops are participating in a strike for better terms from Etsy. Click here to read more about their efforts.”

It’s no secret that many parents to be (and those who love them) can’t wait to share their love of reading with their new arrival. Whether you can’t wait to introduce your kid to the epic worlds, want to take them on adventures, or look forward to singing along with fun characters and playing with stuffed animals, bookish goods are a great way to share your love of reading with your newborn. Not only are the bookish good below practical and pretty things for baby, but they would also make great gifts for anyone who has a friend or family member with a baby on the way. Gift your Austen-loving friend a Pride and Prejudice blanket for their nursery, or grab a dragon toy and Hobbit-themed bib for the folks raising a future fantasy fan. And if you want to buy some of these blankets and prints to decorate your grown-up home and enjoy for yourself? Well, I think that’s just fine, too.

Wrap your favorite tiny bookwork in this bookish swaddle blanket. $32

Cuddle up with these crocheted Pete the Cat dolls (the shop can also make other characters by request!) $30

Chow down while wearing this Hobbit-inspired Second Breakfast bib. $8

This fleece blanket featuring locations from Pride and Prejudice would be the perfect nursery addition for any bookish baby! $22

Because parents deserve presents too…gift the reading family in your life this pin. $12

This colorful Winnie the Pooh basket would be the perfect place to stash diapers, toys, or picture books. $20

This high-contrast, black and white cloth book is perfect for the little reader in your life. $20

Future fantasy readers will love playing with this wooden dragon toy. $20

These children’s book character prints would look great on a nursery wall or in a playroom. $44

Celebrate the arrival of the newest addition/edition of your family with this sweet onesie. $29

Buy this onesie for your favorite future reader! $22

Little readers can step (or crawl) out in style with these book print baby shoes. $18

