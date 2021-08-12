Bookish Hotels & BnB’s Around the World For Your Next Getaway

Hotel Monteleone holds the title for being one of the most haunted hotels in America, as well as one of the most literary. Sitting at the heart of the French Quarter, Hotel Monteleone has been in operation since 1886. Literary greats made Hotel Monteleone their New Orleans home, like Ernest Hemingway, William Faulkner, and Tennessee Williams. The hotel has been designated a Literary Landmark by the Friends of the Library Association. Stay in one of the literary suites, named after Eudora Welty, Ernest Hemingway, and William Faulkner, and step back in time. The Tennessee Williams suite is set to entertain with a full dining table, bar area, and stunning view of the French quarter. Truman Capote claimed to have been born at the hotel, so it’s only fitting that he was given a suite in his honor. The Truman Capote suite is spacious, with a parlor and dining area, and wet bar. Even if you’re not staying at the Hotel Monteleone, it’s worth stopping by the famous Carousel Bar and Lounge, which appears in Welty’s The Purple Hat and Hemingway’s The Night Before Battle, for a drink.