Even if you can’t go out this year for Halloween for your usual haunts, that doesn’t mean you can’t stay in with style. Whether your plans include watching Hocus Pocus for the 400th time or reading horror novels into the wee hours of the night, these literary Halloween shirts are just what you need to get into the All Hallow’s Eve spirit.

Nancy Drew Shirt

Feeling old school? This Nancy Drew mystery shirt from Soul of Sunshine Co is just for you.

Frankenstein Quote Shirt

Channel the original goth queen, Mary Shelley, with this Frankenstein quote shirt from Neena Creates.

Sleepy Hollow Tee

Get punny with a Sleepy Hollow shirt from The Ink Sirens.

Cthulhu Shirt

A Cthulhu Awakens shirt from Pixel Elixir Shop to show off your love of horror (if not the author behind it).

Horror Books Shirt

An adorably bookish horror books shirt from Bagsy Me First is sure to make your love of books clear this Halloween.

Nevermore Shirt

It doesn’t get much spookier than Poe, so grab one of these Nevermore shirt from Hoovy Doovy.

Charlotte’s Web Shirt

Looking for something a little more adorable? This Charlotte’s Web “Some Kid” shirt from Cranehill Studios is a must for all the bookish kiddos in your life.

Just a Bunch of Hocus Pocus Tee

Hocus Pocus book shirt? Yes please! Grab one of these cuties from Juniper Moon At Home.

Classic Horror Authors Shirt

Show off your love of the classics with this horror authors shirt from The Black Sheep Shop U.S.

Spooky Book Stack Shirt

There’s nothing better than a good book stack, and this spooky book stack shirt from Crafty Creature Ink makes for the perfect stay-in outfit this Halloween.

Boooooooooks! Ghost Shirt

Did somebody say boooooooks? Snag a too cute for words bookish ghostie shirt from Keen Bee Studio. Everyone you meet will want one, too!

Kurt Vonnegut Quote Shirt

2020 got you feeling grave? A Kurt Vonnegut “everything was beautiful” shirt from Sedge and Bee Printing will match your mood perfectly.

Based on the Novel By Stephen King Shirt

Grab one of these based on the novel by Stephen King shirts from Toby the Sloth. You know you want to…

Bubble Bubble Toil and Trouble Shirt

Calling all Weird Sisters! This Macbeth “bubble bubble toil and trouble” shirt from Power of 3 Production was made just for you.

