Bookish Halloween Eye Candy to Treat Your Home (and Yourself) To

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Once upon an autumn dreary, while COVID abounded and all were weary, and the days of fun and merriment seemed sadly distant for sure — While down you scrolled, sullenly skimming, suddenly there came an inkling, a premonition of a twinkling, twinkling joy at your spirit’s core. “Tis some error,” you muttered, “twinkling at my spirit’s core — Only this and nothing more.”

Alright, so I’m no Edgar Allan Poe…but guess what? You were wrong! No errors here, just a list of delectable Halloween decor inspired by classic tales of terror. You don’t have to share the Count’s taste for blood or the Weird Sisters’ penchant for newt’s eyes in order to drool over the literary-inspired eye candy on this list.

As the nights grow longer and summer’s warmth fades like the setting sun, why not spice up your home with some bookish Halloween decor? That might mean turning battered old books into art pieces or getting cozy under a literary-themed blanket. A healthy love of the frightful means these finds will be delightful as you prepare for Halloween thrills and chills this year.

Halloween may be full of hair-raising surprises, but there’s no reason the kiddies should be the only ones who get treats. Scroll down and enjoy these eerie finds so your home will be dreary nevermore!

Halloween-Themed Bookish Decor

Need a centerpiece for your table? Nab these book pumpkins ($51 for the set), available in orange or natural tones.

There’s nothing quite as festive as a good banner, and this vintage book page Halloween banners ($17) will bring a smile to everyone’s face!

If you want to up the fear factor on your bookshelves, these spooky monster bookends ($17) should do the trick! They’re made of resin and can also be used as bookmarks.

Feeling craftsy? Download these Halloween book folding patterns ($9) and turn some of your tired tomes into art!

Spooktacularly Soft and Snuggly

Smell that? Mordor. That’s right, you can bring a touch of evil to your home with this Mordor candle ($11–33 depending on size), or you can browse Nevermore Candle Company’s extensive collection of scents inspired by all kinds of haunting tales. (For a more affordable option at $7, check out this Haunted Library soy candle featuring notes of tobacco, tonka, mahogany, and leather.)

Nothing says “cozy” like this faux-blood-spattered Dracula book page blanket ($45–65, depending on size)! Not a vampire fan? No worries — this shop has a nice range of other literary selections and offers custom book page blankets.

Feeling sleepy? Lay your head down on this Frankenstein book pillow ($40). Also available for other creepy works.

Literary-Inspired Home Goods

You really can’t go wrong with this triptych of Edgar Allan Poe artwork printed on antique dictionary pages ($21). Not digging the Poe-ster? Take a look at their extensive selection of other Halloween prints.

Halloween may be all about the topsy-turvy lifestyle, but this Tea Party in Wonderland record clock ($165) will measure the madness in real-time. After all, whether you’re trying to avoid turning into a pumpkin or want to know when the Witching Hour begins, you’re gonna need a clock.

If only Jack’s family had one of these Overlook Hotel “Do Not Disturb” door hangers ($13), maybe he would have knocked on someone else’s door…

Whatever beverages you’re serving up on Halloween night–blood, poison, potion–you’ll need something for your guests to drink from. This Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde rocks glass ($16) should do the trick, and there are plenty more books on offer in this shop’s Literary Rocks barware series.

Still haven’t had enough? Never fear! Sink your teeth into these delectable posts:

Book Character Pumpkin Decorating Ideas and How to DIY

Best Horror Books of the Decade

8 More Indigenous Horror Books to Haunt Your Shelves at Night

6 Awesome Queer Halloween Books