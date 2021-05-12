This post contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, Book Riot may earn a commission.

Anyone else found themselves becoming better plant parents over the last year+ of being at home? Last February, I pulled together a fun roundup of bookish plant lover gifts, and since then, there have been so many more rad bookish goods for plant lovers pop up. Almost as if loving books and plants became something to lean deeper into during weird times.

Whether you have a green thumb or that green thumb lives only in your heart, here’s a truth: these bookish goods for plant lovers are hard to kill. Treat yourself to an awesome necklace, pin, art, or more while you read beside your favorite cactus or fern — be it real or artificial.

Bookish Goods for Plant Lovers

I adore this book and plant necklace. It’s a beautiful palette. $35.

Grow your new favorite plant inside this book stack planter (and look how great it looks on a bookshelf!). $20 and you can personalize it, too.

Books, plants, AND a tea cup? This may be the perfect enamel pin. $4.

Snag a set of magnetic plant bookmarks to keep track of where you’re at in your latest read. $10.50.

For those readers who love not just books and plants, but cats as well. This fun sticker is $3.50 and up, depending on size.

Whether you need a new face mask or want to make a pillow, this books and plants fabric is an excellent choice. $5 and up.

The concept of this bookmark is so rad. First: it’s one you can use to keep track of your read or to-read list. When you “finish” with the bookmark, you can plant it and it’ll bloom into wildflowers. $4.50.

Embroider yourself, plant lover and book lover, with this downloadable pattern. $4.

Purr-haps you pre-fur to embroider a cat on a stack of books surrounded by plants. $5.50 for the downloadable pattern.

Sip from this plants, books, coffee mug while flipping through a book. $16 and up.

Convey the same message as above but this time on a sweatshirt. Cozy! $35.

Keys, books, plants: you’re all set. $10 for this keychain.

This books and plants art is so pretty! $36 and up.

Make your own succulent planter with this DIY terrarium kit. $25.

Leafy skeleton key bookmarks are perfect for your gothic reading needs. $5.

Obsessed, obsessed, obsessed with these wooden leaf bookends. $75.

Need some books about the plant life? Gotcha covered! Dig (heh) into the best books for plant lovers and these house plant books for beginners.