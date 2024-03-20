Bookish Goods for Mystery Readers
While shopping for a couple of birthday gifts earlier this month, I came across all kinds of swag for fans of murder mystery and true crime. And that’s great! But I found that the merch was almost always geared towards fans of true crime documentaries, procedurals, and other “murder shows,” or murder-themed podcasts. From ceramic mugs to candles and T-shirts, there is plenty to be found both in brick-and-mortar stores and online proclaiming a love for all things dark and twisty in the realm of podcasts and TV.
I enjoy a lot of those shows and podcasts as much as the next person (well, mostly—we can talk about the ethics of true crime media another day), but books were and are my first mystery loves (and yes, that true crime discussion should extend to books). So off I went in search of bookish goods for mystery readers. Whether you like your mysteries cute and cozy or more on the dark and thrilling side, I found all sorts of fun stuff for mystery lovers of all stripes. Below you’ll find some stickers and pins, tees and totes, cozy sweaters, candles, and more goods for folks who love the mysteries found in the pages of a book.
If you’re here, I’m guessing you like your books mysterious. Here’s the perfect sticker. $3.50
It’s me, hi, I’m the girlie, it’s me. If you can get over my terrible humor, this sticker is super cute. $7
It’s always a good day to read a murder mystery, and you can say that on a T-shirt. $26+
…or a sweatshirt ($38)…
… or a tote! $20
The words on this tote are true at almost any given time. $20
Coziness is a thing I reach for in books and in life. Sounds like I need this T-shirt. $20
I saw this crewneck and immediately sang, “Stop! In the naaaame of criiiime!” $25+
I’m pretty equal opportunity in my mystery reading, but for some, it’s thrillers all day, every day. For my thriller enthusiasts, here’s a cozy crewneck. $49
Whether you’re in a mystery book club of many or just one, here’s a mug for your book club tonic of choice. $15
I warned you about my terrible humor! This red herring mug absolutely tickles me. $16
Whether you like classic mystery, thrillers, or true crime, here’s a mug for all your sippin’ and sleuthin‘. $15
This pin is simple, enamel, and to the point. $11
This zippered book sleeve is perfect for your physical book, ereader, or tablet and comes in this cute Nancy Drew design. $15
I’ve often said that a lot of my favorite crime writers chose writing to avoid doing crimes. If you read for similar reasons and/or just dig a decorative skull like I do, this book sleeve is just great. $14
Smells like a good time! But also like sea salt + orchid, white sage + lavender, or another scent of your choice. $27
I was going to suggest this fancy candle to zen you out and lower your blood pressure when those thrillers have your heart racing. Based on that description, though, it may just hype you up! $20+
I love Briarwick’s literary-themed candles, but I’ve never smelled this Mystery one before! With notes of black cypress, juniper, and mist (what does mist smell like!?), my interest is piqued. $7+
Need some mystery recs? For the latest in mysteries, thrillers, and true crime, check out March 2024’s new mystery releases.