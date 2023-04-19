Put a Bird On It: Bookish Goods for Bird Lovers

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

There’s been a recurring meme across social media that at some point, we go from being people who never once thought about the birds outside our home to being able to recognize them by their call and getting excited to say we saw the first titmouse of the season. I have been a life-long bird lover, and I’ve found myself even ranking the kinds of birds I see in order of whether or not crossing their paths means I’m going to have a great day. Among them are my favorite birds in the world: the sandhill cranes, which have the most prehistoric call you can imagine.

In honor of the changing seasons in the northern hemisphere and the return of all kinds of tiny — and not so tiny — dinosaurs, let’s take a look at some fun, funky, and useful bookish goods for bird lovers. Indeed, this roundup includes fun items both for people and for birds.

Whether you’re here for all things cardinals (I love these birds, too, and have had a mating pair take up residence in my cedar tree now for years!) or you love yourself some ferocious raptors (how great is it we call birds of prey after the dinosaurs from which they evolved), let’s celebrate with these bookish goods for bird lovers.

Why not customize a birdhouse that comes in the shape of a book? Your flying friends will be in for a real treat. $70, with plenty of options.

This will not only be a roundup of bookish birdhouses, but I did have to also include this rad option for treating your feathered friends to great literature. $46.

Make sure all of the books that fly the coop return home with this customizable ex libris stamp featuring a pair of songbirds. $25 and up.

This mug features a bluebird on a book and lovely quote: “A home without book is like a tree without birds.” Grab it for $23.

This bronze songbird bookmark will ensure you never lose your place again. $24.

Keep your books steady with this set of metal bookends featuring an owl and a woodpecker. $60.

This magnetic bookmark is everything I love about spring: colors, birds, flowers, and books. $3.50.

Name your favorite bird and there will likely be a book sleeve option with it. The one above has the kookaburra, which has always been one of my favorites, even if I have never seen one in person. $20 and up with varying sizes.

You can select from several color options, but I am smitten with this yellow glittered bird book page holder. $11.

The requisite bird book pun candle. It sounds like it would smell damn good, though! $21.

If you’re looking for the perfect greeting card to send to a book lover, this cardinal option is a good one. And if parting with such a pretty piece of art is too hard, pop this in a frame for yourself! $5.

This metal peacock bookmark is a work of art. $12.

Spring is the perfect season for a good sweatshirt, and this reading raven fits the bill. Grab it in any number of colors for $38.

If you prefer a bookish bird tee, here’s an excellent option. $14, with color and size options.

This whimsical folk art would look good on your bookshelf or on the wall in your reading nook. $46 and it is one of a kind!

Fun with puns. You are welcome for this delightful set of coasters perfect for holding your tea while you read. Six for $29.

Last and absolutely not least, let’s go back to a birdhouse, shall we? Does your yard need a neighborhood bookmobile for the birds? You’ve got it! $140, and yes, this is pricey and one of a kind AND amazing.

Now that you’ve got your bookish bird goods in order, why not dig into some books about birding, excellent books featuring birds, or these bird books for kids?