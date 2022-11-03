a sweatshirt with books, tea kettle, and plants on it that reads "I'm just too soft for all of it"
Book Fetish Volume 501: Bookish Gifts for Tea Lovers

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Welcome to Book Fetish: Volume 501, your round up of bookish clothing, art, accessories, reading tools, and more from around the web! This week’s theme is bookish gifts for tea lovers!

Too Soft For This Sweatshirt ($40): A sweatshirt for book, tea, and TSwift lovers? Yes, please!

a sweatshirt with books, tea kettle, and plants on it that reads "I'm just too soft for all of it"

Literary Mug and Tea Bundle ($13): Try a new tea in a fabulous literary mug.

Literary Tea Sampler ($10): For fans of tea and puns!

Mad Tea Party Candle ($9): Have you ever wondered what it would be like to attend the mad tea party? Grab this candle to set the vibe.

Peter Pan Print ($5): Do you need a quick literary gift for a tea lover? This instant download and a frame are all you need!

