10 of the Best Bookish Gifts for Poetry Lovers

Ashlie (she/her) is an educator, librarian, and writer. She is committed to diversifying the reading lives of her students and supporting fat acceptance as it intersects with other women’s issues. She's also perpetually striving to learn more about how she can use her many privileges to support marginalized groups. Interests include learning how to roller skate with her local roller derby team, buying more books than she'll ever read, hiking with her husband and sons, and making lists to avoid real work. You can find her on Instagram (@ashlieelizabeth), Twitter (@mygirlsimple) or at her website, www.ashlieswicker.com.

There are currently many reasons for poetry lovers to rejoice. April is National Poetry Month. Taylor Swift just announced an album about poets. And, spring is unofficially Mary Oliver season.

Poetry can help us relate to others, find personal strength, or just remind us how to feel when a lot of our favorite coping mechanisms are designed to make us numb. There is no bad time to embrace poetry, but right now might be better than ever. While I suggest reading poetry as the quickest way to get the benefits you need, there is always the wonderful secondhand hit of joy gained from great poetry gifts.

Whether you’re looking for items to support a diehard poetry lover or you’re new to the genre and easing into the swag, there are endless options. Ten seconds on Etsy can flood your senses with nods to the greats, and a little more digging will open up even more interesting options.

Below, I’ve gathered some old faithfuls with clever poetry links — there are mugs, shirts, and stickers to help you revel in your love of poetry and let others know where you stand. Whether you want a journal to draft your couplets or a shirt with poetry puns, there is something here for everyone. Check it out!

The Goods Newsletter Sign up to The Goods to receive emails about rad bookish items that will make your reading life a little better.



Let’s Do This







Thank you for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. By signing up you agree to our terms of use

For the poet in your life, this sticker celebrates the act of channeling those feelings into the power of words! $4

I’m a huge fan of tarot-themed gifts, and the macabre anatomical heart on this sticker is the perfect counterpart to the soft colors and twinkly stars in the illustration. $4

It’s hard to know if Swiftie references will stay relevant or if this mug will date this round-up, but we absolutely cannot have a poetry list without at least one mention of The Tortured Poets Department. $18

Swinging to the opposite end of the spectrum, many poetry lovers will be drawn to the rustic style of this handcrafted lamp and poetry mug. $35

Are you ready to write your own missives from the depths of your heart? Whether you’re planning to share with the world or simply want to hold your thoughts in style, this personalized journal is a perfect vessel for your poetry! $25

These days, you can find poetry everywhere — elementary school hallways, Instagram, the fridge. However, if you’re looking for some classic finery, consider a special edition of a favorite published poet. This selection of Emily Dickinson poems comes in a gorgeous package sure to please. $91

This breathtaking image adds to the power of the Sappho quote beneath it. This shirt truly has it all. Wearable poetry? Automatic yes. $24+

Three cheers for silliness, especially when you can make Poe chuckle-worthy. This sweatshirt will help you find like-minded literary folk out in the world. If they get it, you should get to know them! $35+

Ending on an empowering quote from the powerhouse herself, Amanda Gorman. $15 (Check out this shop for many gorgeous poetry prints — I wish I could have added more.)

Hopefully, you’ve found something to satisfy the poetry lover in your life — be it yourself or someone else. Looking for more poetry? Check out this article covering Instagram poetry accounts. Happy reading!