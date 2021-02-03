The Perfect Bookish Gifts for Kids

This post contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, Book Riot may earn a commission.

One of the most common requests I get for literary goods posts is rounding up some fun bookish gifts for kids. We’ve got babies covered well and we have teens and adults covered. But somehow, kids seem to be overlooked, despite some of them being the biggest (little) bookworms you can image.

So now it’s time to highlight some awesome bookish goods for kids. There are some beloved characters and franchises represented, but for the most part, these are the kinds of goods — tees, book plates, etc. — that are perfect for any young reader in your life.

Treat the little ones to the book life, too.

Bookish Gifts for Kids

Literary Clothes for Kids

Little Bookworm tee, available in a few colors. $25.

All of the cool kids read, especially kids themselves. $15.

Start the youngest readers on a gothic classic writer young with these Poe leggings, featuring Poe’s face inside the letters. $30.

Poke through this collection of book phrases on T-shirts that come in sizes for the entire family. I dig this simple blue read tee. $25.

A sweet lil reading unicorn shirt. $29.

Your favorite obstinate headstrong girl will look great in this Jane Austen shirt. $19.

A fun vintage-style bookworm shirt for kids. $19.

A long sleeve shirt with a child reading, reminding you they, too, need quiet while reading. $30.

This youth bookish baseball hat comes in a few color options. $20.

Tell me stories tee. $25.

How adorable is this raglan kids tee? $20.

For kids who love reading and cats. $30.

Choose from a variety of bookish phrases and styles and get ’em on a kids shirt. This one more chapter tee is especially cute. $23.

Book Plates and Bookmarks for Kids

Teddy bear book plates. $42 for 50.

This reading bookmark for kids is made of maple, so it’ll stay in one piece for a long time. $6.

A cute magnetic shark bookmark. $4.

This is an adorable set of steel animal bookmarks (obviously best for older kids!). $7.

Rawr! Check out this tiger bookmark. $3.

You can print out these adorable rabbit book plates. $2.

Personalize these baby giraffe book plates. $25 for 25.

You can personalize these raccoon book plates. $15 for a set of 20.

Whale, how great are these book plates? $5 for 6.

Printable woodland creatures book plates. $3.

Choose from a ton of colors and personalize this felt robot bookmark. $5.

A sweet magnetic unicorn bookmark. $4.

Kids love stamps, so naturally, this book plate stamp is sure to please a young bookworm. $13.

Bookish Art for Kids

This print would look so cute in a little kid’s bedroom or reading space. $18.

A reading corner print you can download and hang immediately. $6.

Pop this printable book cover art for The Snowy Day above a kid’s bookshelf. $8.

Be Brave, Be Wise, Be Tricky — the purrfect Coraline prints. $21.

An absolutely beautiful print of a girl with a book. $64.

Another beautiful bookworm print. You can get this one framed or unframed. $48 and up.

A pair of kids hanging out on their shelves reading. $63.

Bookish Pillows for Kids

For young readers who love Anne of Green Gables. $23 and up.

A lovely pillow homage to a favorite show about kids reading. $30 and up, depending on size.

A pillow with a message. $30.

How cute is this personalized dinosaur book pillow? It’s perfect for a kid’s book stashing needs. $23 and up.

This Peter Pan book pillow is fun. $48.

Miscellaneous Bookish Gifts for Kids

For older kids in need of a good tumbler, this is a winner.

A paint-by-number featuring The Mad Hatter. $8.

The Little Prince, rendered as peg art, would make for great decor. $41.

Personalize this library tote bag for the young reader in your life. $15 and up.

Another option for personalized book totes. $22 and up.

The benefit of being a worm is having so many arms for reading. See: this bookworm sticker. $4.

Pop this Little Mermaid book clock on a young reader’s wall or shelf. $44.

The perfect sticker for the young writers out there. $4.

These happy reading pencils keep young readers sharp. $9 for five pencils.

I want this sweet animal story time sticker for myself. $4.

Last, but not least, here’s an excellent book light for those bedtime stories. $40.

Want more? You’ll want to peruse these kids bookends and these literary gifts for babies.