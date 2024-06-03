BookDragons Unite: 10 Bookish Items For Dragon-Loving Readers
Last year I read When Women Were Dragons by Kelly Barnhill, and I have not been able to stop thinking about it since. It’s a historical fiction set in the 1950s and ‘60s, with a bit of an alternate history. And by that I mean there was a mass dragoning—thousands of women turned into dragons all of a sudden. Awesome, right?! I want to dragon.
But that’s just one book. Dragons have been popular across cultures in folklore and mythology throughout history all the way to the present, and you can find them across genres and categories even if they’re generally the star in fantasy books. That, of course, includes romantasy (romance + fantasy). Have you heard of Rebecca Yarro’s Fourth Wing?
Whether you’re a fan of dragons from folklore, mythology, childhood books, or stories you daydreamed, or if you fell down the rabbit hole of romantasy with dragons and refuse to come back to reality (smart choice!), here are some great bookish items for dragon lovers. There’s a bit of something for everyone including t-shirts with funny sayings, bookmarks so a dragon is always reading with you, a gorgeous pillow with a new dragon friend, and even a wall decal so you can have a little reading dragon as a roommate. Sorry, it can’t help pay the rent.
I Read Because Roasting People Is Frowned Upon Poster ($22): If you’re looking for wall art that’ll give people a chuckle while showing your love of reading and dragons, I vote this a winner.
Read Books Drink Coffee Ride Dragons Tote ($22): Be still my beating heart that always loves a tote bag, especially a conversation-starting one. Now where’s my dragon saddle?!
Dragon Book Pillow ($33): Cuddle up with a new colorful reading buddy, which comes in three size options.
Books and Dragons Postcard Set ($8): If you’ve been meaning to send snailmail, these adorable reading, and sleeping, dragons should be the motivation needed to finally get that mail sent.
I’m Not A Bookworm I’m A Book Dragon T-shirt ($14 ): If you’d like to clarify the distinction for people, wear this T-shirt. (Lots of styles and colors, only runs up to 2XL)
Dragon Reading in Wall Hole Decal ($7): You can have a wittle dragon reading roommate, and you don’t have to worry about it accidentally burning the place down!
Book Dragon Fantasy Reader Sticker ($4): Here’s a lovely sticker and if you never know what to stick a sticker to, I use them as bookmarks.
Dragon Bookworm Shirt ($29): A lovely problem to have, really.
Book Dragon Sticker ($5): This adorable little dragon friend has the right message!
Personalised Dragon Bookmark 3D Printed ($11): Lots of color options and you can personalize it. Great as a one-for-me and one-for-you gift.
Hopefully the bookdragon in you has found some bookish goodies for you or a giftee! And if you’re looking for more bookish goods to decorate your reading life with, we’ve got you covered from Moody Bookish Art Prints to Merch for X-Men ’97 Lovers.