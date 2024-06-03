Riot Headline 10 Exciting Books to Read this Summer
BookDragons Unite: 10 Bookish Items For Dragon-Loving Readers

Last year I read When Women Were Dragons by Kelly Barnhill, and I have not been able to stop thinking about it since. It’s a historical fiction set in the 1950s and ‘60s, with a bit of an alternate history. And by that I mean there was a mass dragoning—thousands of women turned into dragons all of a sudden. Awesome, right?! I want to dragon.

But that’s just one book. Dragons have been popular across cultures in folklore and mythology throughout history all the way to the present, and you can find them across genres and categories even if they’re generally the star in fantasy books. That, of course, includes romantasy (romance + fantasy). Have you heard of Rebecca Yarro’s Fourth Wing?

Whether you’re a fan of dragons from folklore, mythology, childhood books, or stories you daydreamed, or if you fell down the rabbit hole of romantasy with dragons and refuse to come back to reality (smart choice!), here are some great bookish items for dragon lovers. There’s a bit of something for everyone including t-shirts with funny sayings, bookmarks so a dragon is always reading with you, a gorgeous pillow with a new dragon friend, and even a wall decal so you can have a little reading dragon as a roommate. Sorry, it can’t help pay the rent.

a poster made to look vintage with a design of a dragon on a mountain of books with text saying I Read Because Roasting People Is Frowned Upon
I Read Because Roasting People Is Frowned Upon Poster ($22): If you’re looking for wall art that’ll give people a chuckle while showing your love of reading and dragons, I vote this a winner.

a tote bag with black text that says Read Books Drink Coffee Ride Dragons
Read Books Drink Coffee Ride Dragons Tote ($22): Be still my beating heart that always loves a tote bag, especially a conversation-starting one. Now where’s my dragon saddle?!

a square white pillow with graphic screen print of a colorful dragon sleepign on a pile of books
Dragon Book Pillow ($33): Cuddle up with a new colorful reading buddy, which comes in three size options.

four postcards each with a different graphic design of a colorful dragon sleeping on books
Books and Dragons Postcard Set ($8): If you’ve been meaning to send snailmail, these adorable reading, and sleeping, dragons should be the motivation needed to finally get that mail sent.

wine color tshirt with a black outline design of a dragon reading that says I'm Not A Bookworm I'm A Book Dragon
I’m Not A Bookworm I’m A Book Dragon T-shirt ($14 ): If you’d like to clarify the distinction for people, wear this T-shirt. (Lots of styles and colors, only runs up to 2XL)

wall decal of a dragon reading a book to look like it lives in your wall
Dragon Reading in Wall Hole Decal ($7): You can have a wittle dragon reading roommate, and you don’t have to worry about it accidentally burning the place down!

sticker of an illustrated dragon with wing open sitting on books
Book Dragon Fantasy Reader Sticker ($4): Here’s a lovely sticker and if you never know what to stick a sticker to, I use them as bookmarks.

a tshirt that says Easily Distracted by Dragons and Books
Dragon Bookworm Shirt ($29): A lovely problem to have, really.

sticker of an illustrated little dragon on a stack of books that says read books be kind stay weird
Book Dragon Sticker ($5): This adorable little dragon friend has the right message!

bookmark 3D printed of a dragon head with a tab that can have a personalized name
Personalised Dragon Bookmark 3D Printed ($11): Lots of color options and you can personalize it. Great as a one-for-me and one-for-you gift.

Hopefully the bookdragon in you has found some bookish goodies for you or a giftee! And if you’re looking for more bookish goods to decorate your reading life with, we’ve got you covered from Moody Bookish Art Prints to Merch for X-Men ’97 Lovers.