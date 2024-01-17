the scream art pin
Book Fetish

Book Fetish: Bookish Gifts for Art History Nerds

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

CJ Connor

Contributor

CJ Connor is a cozy mystery and romance writer whose main goal in life is to make their dog proud. They are a Pitch Wars alumnus and an Author Mentor Match R9 mentor. Their debut mystery novel BOARD TO DEATH is forthcoming from Kensington Books. Twitter: @cjconnorwrites | cjconnorwrites.com

View All posts by CJ Connor

Although it’s been almost ten years, I’ll never forget the impact taking AP Art History had on me as a high school student. I’d always been a reader and enjoyed learning about the classics, but I didn’t know much about art. I took the class on a whim, but my teacher showed me how visual art and writing were more alike than I’d thought. Both were artists’ attempts to explore the complexities of life and the universe, just in different mediums. Maybe that’s why so many readers I know are also avid art history buffs!

Whether shopping for yourself or the art history nerd you love, you’ll find plenty of inspiration here. Journals, bookscapes, reading nook decor, crafting ideas, and more — all perfect for readers who love art.

After you’ve found ideas for bringing more art into your life, check out these 10 Thought-Provoking Art History Books. You’ll get reading recommendations that will help you explore art through the centuries and the artists who created it, including The Mirror and the Palette: 500 Years of Women’s Self-Portraits by Jennifer Higge and This is What I Know About Art by Kimberly Drew. Each one pairs well with the bookish gifts included here!

Frida Kahlo prints on dictionary paper

This set of Frida Kahlo prints on vintage dictionary paper makes for thoughtful artwork in any room. $16

Monet journal

Record your reading list or jot down writing ideas with this Monet notebook to brighten your workspace. $15

Weird Medieval Cats 2024 calendar

Celebrate every month of 2024 as you were meant to: with a weird lil’ cat calendar to keep you company. $32

“Judith Beheading Holofernes” necklace

Keep Artemesia Gentileschi’s work close to your heart with this “Judith Beheading Holofernes” portrait necklace. $15

Hilma Af Klint print with a vase of flowers

Add artistic inspiration to your reading nook with a Hilma Af Klint print. $25+

Van Gogh bookscape

Bring vibrant colors to your bookshelf set-up with a DIY Van Gogh-themed bookscape kit. $45

Bob Ross notebook

Artists of all mediums find inspiration in the Bob Ross quotes and illustrations in this guided notebook. $5

Georgia O’Keeffe greeting card with the quote, “I’ve been absolutely terrified every moment of my life—and I’ve never let it keep me from doing a single thing I wanted to do.”

Encourage a loved one (or yourself!) with the inspiring quote from artist Georgia O’Keeffe on this letterpress greeting card. $6

Seurat throw pillow

Add a pop of color and coziness to your reading space with a Seurat-inspired throw pillow. $26+

“The Scream” pin

TBR list stressing you out? Perhaps a pin of Edvard Munch’s “The Scream” is in order. $9

For more book recs, check out 11 of the Best Art History Books — which includes The Diary of Frida Kahlo: An Intimate Self-Portrait by Carlos Fuentes.