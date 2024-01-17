Book Fetish: Bookish Gifts for Art History Nerds
Although it’s been almost ten years, I’ll never forget the impact taking AP Art History had on me as a high school student. I’d always been a reader and enjoyed learning about the classics, but I didn’t know much about art. I took the class on a whim, but my teacher showed me how visual art and writing were more alike than I’d thought. Both were artists’ attempts to explore the complexities of life and the universe, just in different mediums. Maybe that’s why so many readers I know are also avid art history buffs!
Whether shopping for yourself or the art history nerd you love, you’ll find plenty of inspiration here. Journals, bookscapes, reading nook decor, crafting ideas, and more — all perfect for readers who love art.
This set of Frida Kahlo prints on vintage dictionary paper makes for thoughtful artwork in any room. $16
Record your reading list or jot down writing ideas with this Monet notebook to brighten your workspace. $15
Celebrate every month of 2024 as you were meant to: with a weird lil’ cat calendar to keep you company. $32
Keep Artemesia Gentileschi’s work close to your heart with this “Judith Beheading Holofernes” portrait necklace. $15
Add artistic inspiration to your reading nook with a Hilma Af Klint print. $25+
Bring vibrant colors to your bookshelf set-up with a DIY Van Gogh-themed bookscape kit. $45
Artists of all mediums find inspiration in the Bob Ross quotes and illustrations in this guided notebook. $5
Encourage a loved one (or yourself!) with the inspiring quote from artist Georgia O’Keeffe on this letterpress greeting card. $6
Add a pop of color and coziness to your reading space with a Seurat-inspired throw pillow. $26+
TBR list stressing you out? Perhaps a pin of Edvard Munch’s “The Scream” is in order. $9
