Delightful and Sweet Bookish Ghost Goods

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

I live for the season of the witch and in my mind, the season of the witch is all day every day. But there is something about fall, about the changing of seasons and the increasing darkness, that turns witching season into another great season: ghost season. Ghosts are so much fun because they can be creepy and scary as much as they can be cute and cuddly. So of course, combining ghosts with all things books scratches a specific — and perfect — seasonal itch.

Ghosts and books go together well, if you believe pop culture. From Ghostbusters to haunted libraries, the spirits live spending time browsing or dropping or otherwise engaging with tomes old and new. I like to believe that ghosts realize they didn’t finish their towering TBRs while on the side of the living, so they’re trying to catch up (and we don’t actually know by any scientific means if they do or don’t read because how would we know what happens in the ghost world?). It makes sense, then, there are so many great bookish ghost goods to check out.

From tees to prints and more, pick up some of these fabulous and fun bookish ghost goods for a more festive spooky season.

This ghost is trick or treating for books! The bats on this ghost book tee send it over the top for me, honestly. $15 and up.

A similar tee on a similar theme, but can we talk about how sweet it is the big ghost is reading with the little one? And they look like they’re a heart? $24 and up.

Hang this cute lil library ghostie print in your home library. $13 and up, depending on size.

Pop this reading ghost sticker on your water bottle or laptop. I would believe books in ghostland look like that, honestly. $3 and up.

This reading ghost will just be hanging around your keys all the time. $8.

Keep your place with this fun ghost bookmark. $5.

Prefer magnetic bookmarks? These ghosts want to be your BOOk BOOdies. $6.

What better way to get cozy to read than with a minky blanket? This sweet find is perfect for ghost lovers with its sweet pattern. $55.

A perfect mug for enjoying your beverage of choice while you read. $20.

Keep your TBR and your bookish thoughts in this adorable ghost notebook. $13.

Do forgotten books have their own ghosts? This enamel pin suggests so. $10 and you can get it to glow in the dark.

Grab this .png file and make your own ugly Halloween sweater, tee, or tote. Honestly, this is not ugly at all and might win you CUTEST Halloween sweater, tee, or tote. $5 for the digital download.

I might need to get my daughter this retro style body suit featuring a ghost who is all set for some cozy reading. $10 and up.