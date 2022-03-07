closeup of a notebook with a dragon design. cover has one golden eye and a scaly texture
Book Fetish

Bookish Dragon Goods for Your Hoard

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

I want to say that dragons are having a moment in popular culture — but when are they not? From The Hobbit to A Game of Thrones to Priory of the Orange Tree to Wings of Fire, there’s never a bad time to talk about dragons. Or to show your love for them in exchange for not becoming that dragon’s next meal. Either way, who hasn’t dreamed of having a pet dragon at one time or another, even if the literature tells us that that is never a good idea?

Let’s get specific about what we’re talking about when we talk about dragons. Dragons exist in many cultures and play many roles in legends from around the world. Traditionally, a dragon has four legs and two wings, though traditional Chinese dragons, for example, do not have wings. A wyvern is bipedal and its “arms” are also its wings. A wyrm is a serpentine European dragon without legs or with very small legs.

For our purposes, I will be using the word “dragon” interchangeably because I really feel like we’ve seen all enough book “wyrm” puns for even a dragon’s extended lifetime. You may call me the pun-killer.

Here is a collection of some of the most fun, unique, and just plain interesting dragon-themed items you can find on Etsy.

Etsy: a book whose pages have been folded into the shape of a dragon

If DIY is your thing, this kit will show you how to create a cool piece of bookish dragon art using several sizes of book. $6

Etsy: Chinese-inspired dragon bookends. The books sit between the dragon's head and its tail.

These Chinese-inspired resin dragon bookends are perfect for displaying your favorite books. $46

Etsy: Silver dragon bookmarks

These silver dragon bookmarks can never get creased and you can add your own charm to the end. $5

Etsy: Wooden bookmarks with dragons on them in blue, green, and red.

Sturdy wooden bookmarks to keep your place in your latest doorstopper. $8

Etsy: bath bombs shaped like Game of Thrones-style dragon eggs

How cute are these dragon egg bath bombs? Perfect for a bath with a candle and a fantasy novel. $7

Etsy: Holographic sticker featuring a dragon who is reading a book. The dragon is wearing three pairs of reading glasses.

A dragon reading sticker that doesn’t make the “book wyrm” joke! I love that the dragon is wearing three pairs of reading glasses for some reason. $5

Etsy: A dark gray/black notebook with greenish details on its raised scales and one bright green eye.

This notebook can also double as a security system! No, really — no one is going to look through your writing in a notebook that looks right back at you. $50

Etsy: A black notebook with a dragon in the middle.

This notebook just looks like it’s waiting for you to write the next big fantasy novel. $38

Etsy: A sticker featuring a cartoon-style dragon holding a cup of tea.

This dragon sticker just wants to enjoy a cup of tea while you agonize over what you should put it on. $4

gold necklace with a book charm. The book is a locket with a dragon on the front

For the bookish dragon lover who likes their accessories, this book dragon locket necklace comes in multiple lengths. $25

Etsy: An antique teacup featuring dragons in the pattern.

Speaking of tea (and I am always speaking of tea), curl up with a book and a cuppa with this subtle vintage dragon teacup. $85

Etsy: a print of a heavily patterned dragon guarding two eggs next to a child reading a book.

This print would look great hanging hear a child’s library (or your own!) $9+

Have you had enough dragons? Is there such thing as “enough dragons”? Check out this list of dragon books for adults or some YA dragon series if you need an idea of where to find your next adventure…or someplace to put your brand new dragon bookmark.