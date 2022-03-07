Bookish Dragon Goods for Your Hoard

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

I want to say that dragons are having a moment in popular culture — but when are they not? From The Hobbit to A Game of Thrones to Priory of the Orange Tree to Wings of Fire, there’s never a bad time to talk about dragons. Or to show your love for them in exchange for not becoming that dragon’s next meal. Either way, who hasn’t dreamed of having a pet dragon at one time or another, even if the literature tells us that that is never a good idea?

Let’s get specific about what we’re talking about when we talk about dragons. Dragons exist in many cultures and play many roles in legends from around the world. Traditionally, a dragon has four legs and two wings, though traditional Chinese dragons, for example, do not have wings. A wyvern is bipedal and its “arms” are also its wings. A wyrm is a serpentine European dragon without legs or with very small legs.

For our purposes, I will be using the word “dragon” interchangeably because I really feel like we’ve seen all enough book “wyrm” puns for even a dragon’s extended lifetime. You may call me the pun-killer.

Here is a collection of some of the most fun, unique, and just plain interesting dragon-themed items you can find on Etsy.

If DIY is your thing, this kit will show you how to create a cool piece of bookish dragon art using several sizes of book. $6

These Chinese-inspired resin dragon bookends are perfect for displaying your favorite books. $46

These silver dragon bookmarks can never get creased and you can add your own charm to the end. $5

Sturdy wooden bookmarks to keep your place in your latest doorstopper. $8

How cute are these dragon egg bath bombs? Perfect for a bath with a candle and a fantasy novel. $7

A dragon reading sticker that doesn’t make the “book wyrm” joke! I love that the dragon is wearing three pairs of reading glasses for some reason. $5

This notebook can also double as a security system! No, really — no one is going to look through your writing in a notebook that looks right back at you. $50

This notebook just looks like it’s waiting for you to write the next big fantasy novel. $38

This dragon sticker just wants to enjoy a cup of tea while you agonize over what you should put it on. $4

For the bookish dragon lover who likes their accessories, this book dragon locket necklace comes in multiple lengths. $25

Speaking of tea (and I am always speaking of tea), curl up with a book and a cuppa with this subtle vintage dragon teacup. $85

This print would look great hanging hear a child’s library (or your own!) $9+

