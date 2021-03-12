This post contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, Book Riot may earn a commission.

Books and dragons: they just go together. For one thing, many of us were first drawn into the world of books through fairytales or fantasy stories with dragons lurking at the edges of the pages. They symbolize an epic story, one completely unlike our world, where fire can rain down on you if you displease the wrong creature. Dragons mean adventure, timeless stories, narratives with a sweeping scale! Also, readers are bookworms, wyrms are dragons, and therefore a lot of people like to call themselves book dragons.

If you, too, dream of being a dragon guarding your book hoard, you’ll want to start collecting these bookish dragon decorations and accessories.

What better decoration could there be for your reading nook than this print of a dragon guarding their library? $15

For raising book worms into book dragons, hang this reading dragon art print in your little one’s room! $11–31, depending on size

Most of the dragons featured in this list are of the western fantasy variety, but this Chinese dragon print with upcycled dictionary pages will be perfect to hang on the wall between book cases! $10

For the crafty reader, this cross-stitch pattern of a reading dragon will brighten up any room. $7

Accessorize your library or bookstore visit with a book dragon cotton face mask! $15

Keep a photo of your favorite reader in this book locket featuring a dragon! $20

Choose between fantasy-, sci-fi-, and horror-themed “bookwyrm” acrylic charms — or get all three! $8 each or $20 for the set

This crochet reading dragon toy will model book love to beginning readers, including a removable book and reading glasses! $44

Or make your own toy using this pattern for a fleece reading dragon, holding books and scrolls. $9

I love that the dragon reading on this sticker needs a set of three reading glasses! $3

If you prefer your book with a cup of coffee, pick up this set of vinyl book dragon stickers. Are those ribbon bookmarks or dragon tongues? Either way, they’re adorable. $7

I couldn’t resist one last sticker, this one featuring an adorable dragon sleeping on a stack of books. $3

No one will doubt your book wyrm status with this dragon enamel pin. $10, or you can get the sticker version for $3

Another in the “sleeping dragon on a stack of books” theme, this time as an enamel pin. $11

Get noticed by wearing this giant book dragon enamel pin! $17

Part of the appeal of dragons is their impressive size, but the last items on this list are all in miniature! This resin mini reading dragon is perfect for a fairy garden. $13

This tiny dragon encyclopedia is made for a dollhouse library. The download is $4.50

These tiny clay dragons on books are each different, and the pose and colors you get are a surprise. $40

Finally, if you are make a dollhouse witch’s lair, you’ll need this miniature dragon skull and spell book. $25

Have you collected enough to make a book dragon hoard yet? That’s only a sampling of the bookish dragon goods worth roaring over. There are enough dragon bookmarks and journals out there for a whole other post, so stay tuned for that!

