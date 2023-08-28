three images of dogs posed with bookish accessories
Book Fetish

Bookish Accessories for Your Dog

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Susie Dumond

Senior Contributor

Susie (she/her) is a queer writer originally from Little Rock, now living in Washington, DC. She is the author of QUEERLY BELOVED and the forthcoming LOOKING FOR A SIGN from Dial Press/Random House. You can find her on Instagram @susiedoom.

View All posts by Susie Dumond

Dogs: They are humans’ best friends. They also love their humans so much that anything that makes their people happy gets their tails wagging. So if you love books, your dog probably does too! Pups make the best reading companions and fit right into every good reading nook. There’s nothing better than snuggling up with a good book with a dog on your feet. Why not let them in on the book-loving fun? These bookish dog accessories make the perfect treats for your furry companion and great gifts for your book- and dog-loving friends.

We’ve got toys, bowls, collars, bandanas, and even a costume for your pup. We’ve also got bookmarks and library stamps that, let’s be real, might be more useful for you than them. (After all, you’re the one with thumbs.) There’s something for every pup and their book-loving human. Once you’re all stocked up on bookish dog accessories, take your dog for a nice little reading break in the park. You’ll both find something interesting to explore.

“What about my cat?” I hear you asking. Not to worry! We’ve got just the right bookish accessories for them, too. Check out those goodies here.

Bookish Dog Accessories

A gray and white French Bulldog with a round white food bowl that says "Second Breakfast" in an old timey font
Image from SipInTime on Etsy

Is your dog part hobbit? Then they definitely need this “Second Breakfast” food bowl. $19

A brown, black, and white dog with a stuffed pink "Bark Book" toy designed to look like the Burn Book in Mean Girls. The dog is wearing round pink glasses and a pink pearl necklace, both photoshopped on.
Image from FoxNamedTodd on Etsy

Whether or not your dog is a mean girl, they’ll think this Bark Book toy is so fetch. $11

A wooden Little Free Library painted teal with a matching small wooden box underneath it that says "Bone Box"
Image from WalltoWallWoodworks on Etsy

Got a Little Free Library? Invite more book-loving dogs to visit with this bone box LFL addition. $50

An open book with three bookmarks made from full-body photos of dogs
Image from BriellesGallery on Etsy

If your dog can’t keep their nose out of your books, they’ll love one of these custom pet bookmarks made from their photo. $18

A stuffed dog toy shaped like a book with the title "Magic Spells and Barkane Sorcery"
Image from ClawandClaymore on Etsy

Help your dog get in touch with their witchy side with this Magic Spells & Barkane Sorcery book toy. $21

A fabric bandana for dogs with a fabric printed with books, succulents, glasses, and other bookish things
Image from ShopAspenandCo on Etsy

This bandana is where books, pups, and fashion meet. $22

A tan and white fluffy dog posing with a picture book with the dog's picture on it titled "Man's Best Friend"
Image from BrennansBooks on Etsy

Your dog will love being the star of storytime with their very own custom pet picture book. You provide the pictures and a few details about your dog, and BrennansBooks will do the rest. $79

Two fabric dog collars with tiny cartoon book prints, one light pink and one light blue
Image from ColeysCollars on Etsy

These adorable collars will be the envy of every bookish dog your furry friend meets on a walk. $21

A brown fluffy dog posing outside in a blue coat and red hat reminiscent of Paddington Bear, along with a tiny suitcase and jar of marmalade
Image from sockmonkeyangel on Etsy

If I were to meet a dog in this Paddington costume, I would simply perish from cuteness. $40

An open book displaying a rubber stamp with a dog's face and the text "From the Library of Rachel Oswald", along with a print from the stamp in blue ink.
Image from EveryStamp on Etsy

Your dog can be the star of your library with this book stamp, with customizable text and your choice of image. $38

We hope you found the perfect bookish accessories for your dog! You might also enjoy:

