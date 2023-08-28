Bookish Accessories for Your Dog

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Susie (she/her) is a queer writer originally from Little Rock, now living in Washington, DC. She is the author of QUEERLY BELOVED and the forthcoming LOOKING FOR A SIGN from Dial Press/Random House. You can find her on Instagram @susiedoom. View All posts by Susie Dumond

Dogs: They are humans’ best friends. They also love their humans so much that anything that makes their people happy gets their tails wagging. So if you love books, your dog probably does too! Pups make the best reading companions and fit right into every good reading nook. There’s nothing better than snuggling up with a good book with a dog on your feet. Why not let them in on the book-loving fun? These bookish dog accessories make the perfect treats for your furry companion and great gifts for your book- and dog-loving friends.

We’ve got toys, bowls, collars, bandanas, and even a costume for your pup. We’ve also got bookmarks and library stamps that, let’s be real, might be more useful for you than them. (After all, you’re the one with thumbs.) There’s something for every pup and their book-loving human. Once you’re all stocked up on bookish dog accessories, take your dog for a nice little reading break in the park. You’ll both find something interesting to explore.

“What about my cat?” I hear you asking. Not to worry! We’ve got just the right bookish accessories for them, too. Check out those goodies here.

Bookish Dog Accessories Image from SipInTime on Etsy Is your dog part hobbit? Then they definitely need this “Second Breakfast” food bowl. $19

Image from FoxNamedTodd on Etsy Whether or not your dog is a mean girl, they’ll think this Bark Book toy is so fetch. $11

Image from WalltoWallWoodworks on Etsy Got a Little Free Library? Invite more book-loving dogs to visit with this bone box LFL addition. $50

Image from BriellesGallery on Etsy If your dog can’t keep their nose out of your books, they’ll love one of these custom pet bookmarks made from their photo. $18

Image from ClawandClaymore on Etsy Help your dog get in touch with their witchy side with this Magic Spells & Barkane Sorcery book toy. $21

Image from ShopAspenandCo on Etsy This bandana is where books, pups, and fashion meet. $22

Image from BrennansBooks on Etsy Your dog will love being the star of storytime with their very own custom pet picture book. You provide the pictures and a few details about your dog, and BrennansBooks will do the rest. $79

Image from ColeysCollars on Etsy These adorable collars will be the envy of every bookish dog your furry friend meets on a walk. $21

Image from sockmonkeyangel on Etsy If I were to meet a dog in this Paddington costume, I would simply perish from cuteness. $40

Image from EveryStamp on Etsy Your dog can be the star of your library with this book stamp, with customizable text and your choice of image. $38

