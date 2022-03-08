Bookish Cross-Stitch and Embroidery Patterns to Download and Make

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

There’s a pile of unfinished cross-stitch projects sitting in a box in my house. It’s not that I don’t want to do them. It’s simply that I get a little overly ambitious in what I can and cannot do, and those projects seem to fall to the wayside more than others. Cross-stitching and embroidery, though, are two incredible crafts for readers who love to do something with their hands while they read — and more, there are so many excellent bookish cross-stitch and embroidery patterns out there to try.

Find in this roundup a whole host of bookish cross-stitch and embroidery patterns. All of these are immediate downloads, which means you can do them on your own schedule and you have the flexibility of picking out the colors you’d prefer for the final project. Also? A nice thing about patterns like this is you can do them multiple times. Maybe one of these projects will be just the thing to make for all of the members of your book club.

Whether you’re beginning or advanced, you’ll find the perfect bookish cross-stitch or embroidery patterns to download below. I’ve included a little of everything, from general book-themed pieces to ones that are tied into a well-known book or author.

Let’s get stitchy.

Bookish Cross-Stitch and Embroidery Patterns to Download

This pair of cross-stitch patterns is perfect for beginners. They’d look awesome in a young person’s bedroom or, you know, your own personal library room. $7

Another take on the “just one more chapter” cross-stitch pattern. This one is a little more challenging and features a beautiful nature scene. $5

Not only do you get this lovely pattern to practice some bookish embroidery, but this download also comes with a YouTube tutorial to learn. $11

One of the best parts of just using a pattern, as opposed to a kit (though there are tons of benefits there, too!) is that you can choose your canvas color and thread colors. This “Read More. Read Often” cross-stitch pattern is a great example. $4

Well, do you? $4

Never fear, comics lovers. There are tons of fun comics cross-stitch patterns, including this POW! one. $4

Marry a love of all things Batman with a love from that time they were selling bubble gum. $7 for this clever cross-stitch pattern.

It’s a sparkly rainbow cat on a stack of books. Purrfection! $6

If you, like me, thought this read “strong female lead” and got excited, imagine how exciting it is to see it says “strong female read.” This embroidery pattern is $10.

IYKYK. $7

I sure hope there’s as much time to read when I’m dead as there is to sleep when I’m dead. A fun, skeleton cross-stitch pattern. $6

Do you have a head made of books? $9

Embroider a colorful bookshelf and pop it on your own bookshelf. $6

Calling all book dragons. Cross-stitch a beautiful dragon atop his lair: a bookshelf. $13

This might be my dream book nook right here, and I’d climb into this cozy cross-stitch if I could. $5

This sweet book stack embroidery pattern would give you a great beginner project and allow for a ton of color customization. $5

Finally, sometimes it’s worth keeping it short, sweet, and simple. This books cross-stitch pattern is more than enough to declare your love for the written word. $3

