There’s Always Time to Read with These Bookish Clocks
As time moves ever onward, we must all decide which of the best bookish clocks we want in our lives. Otherwise, how would we know how long we’ve been reading for?
Clocks are a useful, artistic piece of machinery that does one job well. Bookish clocks just happen to complement a home library while they are at it.
So many of my favorite stories center on the concept of time being out of place. From time travel in science fiction and fantasy novels to time being out of place in some of my favorite early modern plays, I love a character’s inability to keep time. In books, time can be just as mutable as it sometimes appears to be in life. So, aside from the practicality of bookish clocks, I think having one in a library has a certain thematic relevance too.
When it comes to clocks, there are a few things one must take into consideration: size, legibility, and artistic panache. I’ve selected options that have variety on all three of those factors so you can find the perfect bookish clock for your home library aesthetic.
Today, I bring you some delightful bookish clocks that will certainly liven up any space with a sense of timeliness.
Classic Book Clock ($65): This gold-detailed book clock would make any library all the better. It is perfect for any shelf.
Nancy Drew Wall Clock ($49): Mystery lovers and Nancy Drew fans alike will be delighted by this wall clock.
Library Due Date Card Clock ($61+): Since this acrylic wall clock comes in square or round in three sizes, it can fit into almost any bookish space and add a bit of vintage flair.
Alice in Wonderland Clock ($25): A great addition to any desk or shelf, this Alice in Wonderland white rabbit clock is sure to keep you on time.
Handmade Book Clock ($60): Sometimes, simplicity is key. These handmade book clocks repurpose old books to add a bit of timely practicality to your library.
Simply Bookish Wall Clock ($46): Who doesn’t want to add another stack of books to a bookish room? With this clock, your aesthetic will be realized.
Wildflower Book Shelf Wall Clock ($43): I love the design of the florals and vintage books on this clock!
ACOTAR Velaris Clock ($42): A Court of Thorns and Roses fans will be thrilled to hear there is now a beautiful wall clock to add to their collections.
Book o’clock ($47): It is officially Book o’clock with this delightful way to keep track of time while reading.
Hour of Bees Book Sculpture ($265): This one-of-a-kind, handcrafted book sculpture will complement any artistic bookish space.
