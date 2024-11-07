a collage of bookish clocks
The Goods

There’s Always Time to Read with These Bookish Clocks

From library card clocks to hang on the wall to ALICE IN WONDERLAND desk clocks, here are the best bookish clocks for your home library!

R. Nassor

Senior Contributor

R. Nassor may spend more time with books, tea, and ceramic mugs than recommended by professionals but it hasn’t failed her so far. Nassor has a MA in English Literature from Georgetown University, where she looked at the way medieval and early modern literature reappear in fantasy books today. She’s been writing about romance, fantasy, science fiction, and pop culture for quite a while, starting at Book Riot in 2020. She’s also written for Tor.com. You can follow her on Tiktok and contact her through her website.

As time moves ever onward, we must all decide which of the best bookish clocks we want in our lives. Otherwise, how would we know how long we’ve been reading for?

Clocks are a useful, artistic piece of machinery that does one job well. Bookish clocks just happen to complement a home library while they are at it.

So many of my favorite stories center on the concept of time being out of place. From time travel in science fiction and fantasy novels to time being out of place in some of my favorite early modern plays, I love a character’s inability to keep time. In books, time can be just as mutable as it sometimes appears to be in life. So, aside from the practicality of bookish clocks, I think having one in a library has a certain thematic relevance too.

When it comes to clocks, there are a few things one must take into consideration: size, legibility, and artistic panache. I’ve selected options that have variety on all three of those factors so you can find the perfect bookish clock for your home library aesthetic.

Today, I bring you some delightful bookish clocks that will certainly liven up any space with a sense of timeliness.

Green book clock on a white counter.
Image from BookFancy on Etsy

Classic Book Clock ($65): This gold-detailed book clock would make any library all the better. It is perfect for any shelf.

A wall clock with nancy drew covers on a white wall.
Image from VintageRainMarket on Etsy

Nancy Drew Wall Clock ($49): Mystery lovers and Nancy Drew fans alike will be delighted by this wall clock.

Vintage Library Due Date Card clock on white background.
Image from ThreadsZeppelin on Etsy

Library Due Date Card Clock ($61+): Since this acrylic wall clock comes in square or round in three sizes, it can fit into almost any bookish space and add a bit of vintage flair.

Alice in Wonderland I'm Late Clock on a white background.
Image from BookNookMarjorieMae on Etsy

Alice in Wonderland Clock ($25): A great addition to any desk or shelf, this Alice in Wonderland white rabbit clock is sure to keep you on time.

Blue hardcover book with a clock in front of wood wall next to other old books.
Image from AmandasBookBoutique on Etsy

Handmade Book Clock ($60): Sometimes, simplicity is key. These handmade book clocks repurpose old books to add a bit of timely practicality to your library.

Wall clock with book stacks on it hanging on a white wall next to a green plant.
Image from SWIDesignsShop on Etsy

Simply Bookish Wall Clock ($46): Who doesn’t want to add another stack of books to a bookish room? With this clock, your aesthetic will be realized.

Wildflower and book Wall Clock on white wall next to wood figure and books.
Image from OAEShop on Etsy

Wildflower Book Shelf Wall Clock ($43): I love the design of the florals and vintage books on this clock!

ACOTAR Velaris Clock on white wall behind green plants.
Image from StudioPuffmurph on Etsy

ACOTAR Velaris Clock ($42): A Court of Thorns and Roses fans will be thrilled to hear there is now a beautiful wall clock to add to their collections.

Clock with book times like "buy book" on a white wall.
Image from KeepsakeHaven on Etsy

Book o’clock ($47): It is officially Book o’clock with this delightful way to keep track of time while reading.

A book sculpture with flowers and a clock coming out of a book in front of a black background.
Image from WetCanvasArt on Etsy

Hour of Bees Book Sculpture ($265): This one-of-a-kind, handcrafted book sculpture will complement any artistic bookish space.

I hope you have an excellent time with these bookish clocks. If you are looking for more bookish goodies, try these Bookish Autumnal Sweatshirts, Hats, Accessories, and More; these Gifts for Romantasy Readers; or these Bookish Gifts for Gardeners.

