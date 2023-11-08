10 Bookish Candles to Light in the Dark Months

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Ashlie (she/her) is an educator, librarian, and writer. She is committed to diversifying the reading lives of her students and supporting fat acceptance as it intersects with other women’s issues. She's also perpetually striving to learn more about how she can use her many privileges to support marginalized groups. Interests include learning how to roller skate with her local roller derby team, buying more books than she'll ever read, hiking with her husband and sons, and making lists to avoid real work. You can find her on Instagram (@ashlieelizabeth), Twitter (@mygirlsimple) or at her website, www.ashlieswicker.com. View All posts by Ashlie Swicker

There are many accessories I associate with the hobby of reading. Give me all the themed mugs, spicy stickers, and pretty stationery, please! However, nothing tops the coziness of a fluffy throw, a favorite book, and a gently flickering bookish candle. It’s the ultimate in reading moments, and the timing is perfect for those of us in the northern hemisphere heading into the winter months.

Are you shopping for bookish candles? You do not lack choice! Etsy is teeming with endless options from industrious and clever artists. Whether you’re looking for something to represent a favorite character or a general bookish theme (smell of old books, anyone?), you’ll be able to find more than one option for every idea you dream up. Using the exact search term “bookish candles,” I was able to spend a delightful hour browsing. Honestly, these book fetish articles really threaten my wallet, but it’s a glorious problem to have.

Below are just 10 of my favorites I found on Etsy. Some are beautiful, some made me laugh, and some are already earmarked as amazing gifts. Whether you’re finding a present for someone special or simply treating yourself to what you deserve, there should be something below to pique your interest!

I love the juxtaposition of bookishness and spooky things. Haunted Book Store, $22

This dreamy, romantic vibe is perfect for a Gatsby candle! Belle & Happy Gatsby candle, $23

It is, indeed, wonderful to live in a world where there are Octobers. Anne’s Octobers candle, $18

I will light this with a book and second breakfast. The Shire candle, $11+

He is, though. There are many Court of candles to choose from, but this one made me laugh. Tamlin’s a Bitch candle, $20

Okay, but…what does this smell like? With this candle, you get to choose! STFUATTDLAGG candle, $22

If none of these candles struck your fancy, maybe you’d like to personalize one to your exact specifications! Personalized Book Shelf candle, $32

Hopefully, you’ve found some bookish candles to light your dark months! Looking for more bookish swag? Check out these stickers for romance readers or this round-up of library-themed shirts! Happy shopping!