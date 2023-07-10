Getting In Tents: Bookish Camping Supplies

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Susie (she/her) is a queer writer originally from Little Rock, now living in Washington, DC. She is the author of QUEERLY BELOVED and the forthcoming LOOKING FOR A SIGN from Dial Press/Random House. You can find her on Instagram @susiedoom. View All posts by Susie Dumond

Camping trips are a great way to unplug, enjoy the great outdoors, and spend quality time with loved ones. They’re also an amazing place to read. There’s nothing more peaceful than sitting around a campfire, toasting a s’more, and diving into an excellent book. If you love outdoorsy trips where you can kick back and tackle your TBR, this list of bookish camping supplies is for you. From fashionable hats and tees to functional reading lights and dry bags, we’ve got everything you need for a reading escape in nature. (Well, not everything. Don’t forget your tent!)

This list is absolutely self-serving. I’m planning a camping trip this month myself, and I’ll be packing an ambitious stack of books to read during my adventures. I love how distraction-free my reading can be while camping. With no wifi or outlets, no TV, and no phone signal, it’s easy to focus on the book in my hand. And there’s no better reading soundtrack than the wind in the trees, chirping crickets, and a crackling fire. With a better view of the stars than I usually get in the city, I’m planning to read some exciting new sci-fi like The Deep Sky by Yume Kitasei and The Splinter in the Sky by Kemi Ashing-Giwa. I can’t wait!

Bookish Camping Supplies for Outdoorsy Readers Image from DearSummit on Etsy Keep track of your adventures and the books you read along the way in this national parks-themed trail journal. $10 Image from Glocusent on Amazon You can stay up late reading without bothering your tent mates thanks to this LED neck reading light. It’s flexible, rechargeable, has a long battery life, and has three color and six brightness settings, so you can get just the light you need to read. $29

Image from ArtspeakStudio on Etsy These camping-themed wooden bookmarks will be the star of your trip, and they’ll look cute in your books when you get home, too. $6

Image from KingCamp on Amazon Find the perfect reading position with this ultra-adjustable camping chaise lounge. It’s lightweight and folds up for easy transport, and it’s even got a built-in pocket to store your book. $89

Image from ForTheGoodCreative on Etsy This vintage-inspired tee has just the right vibe for your bookish camping trip or, honestly, for any day. Bonus: it comes in six different colors! $24

Image from Stanley on Amazon How are you going to read outdoors without your caffeine supply? This handy camping pour-over set will help you make the perfect cup of coffee no matter where you wake up. $40

Image from YouNiqueDesignsStore on Etsy With this metal camping mug, no one will be confused about your outdoorsy intentions. $28

Image from Touz on Amazon It is a truth universally acknowledged that a camper in possession of a good book must be in want of a hammock. This travel hammock is super easy to pack, comfortable for lounging, and has a pocket to hold your book. $16

Image from peakecreations on Etsy Wear this very cute tie-dye hat to make sure everyone you encounter on your camping trip knows what you’re all about. $25

Image from MARCHWAY on Amazon The biggest enemy of a reading camping trip is unexpected rain. Keep those books safe in a dry bag. This one comes in five sizes, so whether you’re bringing a couple books or your whole library, they’ve got you covered. $10+

Image from QiSa on Amazon If you use an eReader or prefer listening to audiobooks on your earbuds, you’re going to need a way to keep those devices charged. This power bank can be charged before you leave home, and you can channel extra power from the sun with the unfolding solar panels. Never let low battery ruin your reading time again! $49

Image from PocketfulOfProsey on Etsy This perfectly punny shirt celebrates banned books and sleeping outdoors. It comes in eight colors, and you might just need it in every one of them. $19

