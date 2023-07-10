a photo of a teal t-shirt that says "Banned Camp: Banned Books and happy campers, if you don't like it, you can take a hike" and a graphic of a book standing spine-up like a tent surrounded by trees
Book Fetish

Getting In Tents: Bookish Camping Supplies

Susie Dumond

Senior Contributor

Susie (she/her) is a queer writer originally from Little Rock, now living in Washington, DC. She is the author of QUEERLY BELOVED and the forthcoming LOOKING FOR A SIGN from Dial Press/Random House. You can find her on Instagram @susiedoom.

Camping trips are a great way to unplug, enjoy the great outdoors, and spend quality time with loved ones. They’re also an amazing place to read. There’s nothing more peaceful than sitting around a campfire, toasting a s’more, and diving into an excellent book. If you love outdoorsy trips where you can kick back and tackle your TBR, this list of bookish camping supplies is for you. From fashionable hats and tees to functional reading lights and dry bags, we’ve got everything you need for a reading escape in nature. (Well, not everything. Don’t forget your tent!)

This list is absolutely self-serving. I’m planning a camping trip this month myself, and I’ll be packing an ambitious stack of books to read during my adventures. I love how distraction-free my reading can be while camping. With no wifi or outlets, no TV, and no phone signal, it’s easy to focus on the book in my hand. And there’s no better reading soundtrack than the wind in the trees, chirping crickets, and a crackling fire. With a better view of the stars than I usually get in the city, I’m planning to read some exciting new sci-fi like The Deep Sky by Yume Kitasei and The Splinter in the Sky by Kemi Ashing-Giwa. I can’t wait!

Bookish Camping Supplies for Outdoorsy Readers

A small brown journal that says "Trail Journal: National Parks" in a vintage font, along with a hand holding a pencil that says "Leave it better than you found it"
Image from DearSummit on Etsy

Keep track of your adventures and the books you read along the way in this national parks-themed trail journal. $10

A black and silver U-shaped device with two lights shining out of the tips, designed to sit around the neck
Image from Glocusent on Amazon

You can stay up late reading without bothering your tent mates thanks to this LED neck reading light. It’s flexible, rechargeable, has a long battery life, and has three color and six brightness settings, so you can get just the light you need to read. $29

Four wooden bookmarks engraved with campers and tents with the sayings: "A good book makes me a happy camper," "I love to read 'smore," "Wild about books," and "A new book, a new adventure"
Image from ArtspeakStudio on Etsy

These camping-themed wooden bookmarks will be the star of your trip, and they’ll look cute in your books when you get home, too. $6

A blue folding chaise lounge, pictured both fully extended and folded down small and flat, with a pocket hanging from one arm
Image from KingCamp on Amazon

Find the perfect reading position with this ultra-adjustable camping chaise lounge. It’s lightweight and folds up for easy transport, and it’s even got a built-in pocket to store your book. $89

An off-white t-shirt with a vintage image of a man and a boy camping with the phrase "take along a book"
Image from ForTheGoodCreative on Etsy

This vintage-inspired tee has just the right vibe for your bookish camping trip or, honestly, for any day. Bonus: it comes in six different colors! $24

A sage green stainless steel set of two mug-sized cups stacked to create a pourover coffee maker
Image from Stanley on Amazon

How are you going to read outdoors without your caffeine supply? This handy camping pour-over set will help you make the perfect cup of coffee no matter where you wake up. $40

A white metal camping mug on a log with the phrase "I'm just here for the books" in a vintage colorful font
Image from YouNiqueDesignsStore on Etsy

With this metal camping mug, no one will be confused about your outdoorsy intentions. $28

An orange and gray camping hammock shown fully expanded and collapsed into a tiny pouch
Image from Touz on Amazon

It is a truth universally acknowledged that a camper in possession of a good book must be in want of a hammock. This travel hammock is super easy to pack, comfortable for lounging, and has a pocket to hold your book. $16

A purple and pink tie dye baseball cap with "bookish" embroidered in cursive
Image from peakecreations on Etsy

Wear this very cute tie-dye hat to make sure everyone you encounter on your camping trip knows what you’re all about. $25

A teal dry bag closed and floating on a stream
Image from MARCHWAY on Amazon

The biggest enemy of a reading camping trip is unexpected rain. Keep those books safe in a dry bag. This one comes in five sizes, so whether you’re bringing a couple books or your whole library, they’ve got you covered. $10+

A gray and black solar charging power bank, shown collapsed with a lamp shining from it and unfolded in four panels
Image from QiSa on Amazon

If you use an eReader or prefer listening to audiobooks on your earbuds, you’re going to need a way to keep those devices charged. This power bank can be charged before you leave home, and you can channel extra power from the sun with the unfolding solar panels. Never let low battery ruin your reading time again! $49

The torso of someone modeling a light orange t-shirt that says "Banned Camp: Banned Books and happy campers, if you don't like it, you can take a hike" and a graphic of a book standing spine-up like a tent surrounded by trees
Image from PocketfulOfProsey on Etsy

This perfectly punny shirt celebrates banned books and sleeping outdoors. It comes in eight colors, and you might just need it in every one of them. $19

