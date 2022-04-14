I have very particular taste when it comes to board games: I like active games, where something is always happening, the funnier the better, and games where there is a chance I can feel my intelligence validated (doesn’t always work for the best, this last one, but we keep trying).

Games like Pictionary, Trivial Pursuit (is anyone still playing this?), Cards Against Humanity, or Clue are just my thing, and please don’t ask me to play Monopoly with you unless you want me to immediately leave.

When someone explained to me how Dungeons & Dragons works, and as I explained why, while I really enjoyed storytelling, I didn’t think it was the game for me, I started wondering how close my board game preferences are to my reading preferences. I saw a few resemblances there: I don’t have patience for highly descriptive scenes, I want to get into the action; I am not a fan of being shown, please tell me; I truly enjoy a good mystery, thriller, or horror, because there is always the possibility I will figure stuff out before it is revealed to everyone. I don’t like very long books, and fuck Monopoly (respectfully).

In this quiz I am trying to put my theory to the test, trying to see if I can figure out your board game preferences based on your book preferences, and habits. Mostly, I hope I can surprise you with a new (bookish) board game to try out.

Find more info about each possible board game outcome after the quiz. But first, let’s get into it!

Check Your Shelf Newsletter Sign up to receive Check Your Shelf, the Librarian's One-Stop Shop For News, Book Lists, And More. Thank you for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. By signing up you agree to our terms of use

Did you find a fun game to try your next board game night?

To discover more about the games we chose for this quiz, here is a summary of each of them. We hope you have the most fun playing them!

Board Games Results

Liebrary This is a game that challenges players’ knowledge of first lines from well-known works of literature. One person in turn — the Reader — reads the title, author, and book synopsis out loud. Players write down their best guesses at a first line, and then the Reader reads all guesses out loud, including the actual first line. Players try to guess the right one, and if no one guesses it, the Reader gets the points. Game time is about an hour, for 3–6 players above the age of 12.

Marrying Mr. Darcy This is a role-playing game which will transport you directly into the world of Jane Austen. The goal of the game is to improve your character by attending events, and eventually finding a suitor. The game has two stages: courtship and proposal. It has a game time between 30 and 60 minutes, and it’s best played by 2–6 players. For ages 13+.

Shakespeare The point of this game is to create a theatre masterpiece in a short amount of time. In your role as theatre manager, you have to hire actors, craftsmen, and others, to put together an amazing play. Recommended for 1–4 players, gaming time is from 20 to 90 minutes, ages starting at 13.

Bring Your Own Book Imagine being able to include your favourite book into board game night. With this game you can! There is a deck with prompts and each player needs to find the best fit for the prompt within their book! After each round, players get to pass their book around (so maybe bring a book you don’t mind being handled by different people). For 3–8 players, with a game duration of about 20 minutes, this is perfect for those who enjoy quicker games. Recommended age is 12+.

Mystery Of The Abbey: The Pilgrim’s Chronicles This is a game of deduction, a whodunnit in its best form. A monk has been murdered and players search the abbey for clues, asking each other questions in order to find out who is guilty. Perfect for 3–6 players, game time is between 60 and 90 minutes, ages 8+.

Choose Your Own Adventure: House Of Danger Just like the books, in this game you make choices and then collect the consequences or rewards of those choices. The greatest thing about this game is that there are always new secrets and endings to find, and you can play it alone or with a big group. Game time is 60 minutes, for ages 10+.

Looking for more fun quizzes? Take a look at our archives: there’s plenty for all tastes!