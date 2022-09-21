white mug black handle with illustration of bee that says buzz off I'm reading
Bee Bookish With These Bee Loving Items For Book Lovers

I planted a butterfly garden years ago because, well, I love butterflies and getting to sit outside and have them just fly around is magical. Especially, when I’m lucky enough to see one break from a cocoon and spend the morning uncrinkling its wings. Another nice benefit from my butterfly garden was that the bees also came. Those beautiful round, fuzzy buzzing little sunflowers of the sky. So I also bought flowers just for the bees. Now I get to watch them dive into flowers for nectar and also fly around with their little legs covered in pollen balls, which is the most adorable thing.

But besides adorable, they’re also incredibly important. These little buzzing travelers help to pollinate flowers, by transferring pollen between flower parts when they’re feeding, which in turn helps grow the fruits and vegetables we eat. According to greenpeace.org: “Believe it or not, you have a bee to thank for every one in three bites of food you eat.” That’s a lot of unpaid labor our little friends do, so here’s to celebrating bees in, of course, a bookish manner — you are after all on Book Riot. So show your love of bees with these bookish items.

Cover of The Beehive Collection of Fuzzbutts Vol. 1 book by Camilla d'Errico

The Beehive – Collection of Fuzzbutts- Vol. 1 Book by Camilla d’Errico ($13: This is a collection of artist Camilla d-Errico’s bee illustrations and each one is just super colorful and buzz worthy.

metal bookends cut into the shape of a bee on honeycomb and a beehive

Bee Metal Bookends ($57): I mean if you’re a person who has enough space on your shelf for bookends, these are awesome. Also, I imagine Pooh will be along shortly for that beehive.

cream tote bag with printed bee and flowers that can be personalized with name

Personalized Bee Tote Bag ($15+): Think of all the bookish words you can personalize this tote with — and no, you can not have enough tote bags. Whoever said so lied to you.

white mug black handle with illustration of bee that says buzz off I'm reading

Buzz off I’m Reading Funny Bee Bookish Mug ($18): Save your voice and let your mug tell people what’s up.

a book pouch made from a geometric bee print

Geometric Bee Summer Book Sleeve ($14+): Tuck your book or ereader into a book pouch with a lovely fabric.

colorful bookmark of illustrated bee reading a bee saying just bee reading

Just BeeZy Reading Magnetic Bookmark ($5): I love the colors of this sweet little bookmark. Bonus it has a matching backside!

a sticker illustration of a bee flying above an open book that says I would rather (bee reading is implied)

I Would Rather Bee Reading Sticker ($4): Same little buddy!

brown journal that wraps closed with an embossed black printed bee in the corner

Refillable Garden Bee Journal ($70+): I have an entire drawer and multiple shelves filled with journals and planners and it is still not enough. Each one purchased will be the one that solves…something. Or just makes me super happy.

black and gold bookmark wtih a honeycome print and bees

Honey Bees Foil Art Bookmark ($8+): For if you like your bees fancy… Also, this would make a great gift at an event.

T-shirt with black and white print of bee that says I'd rather bee reading

I’d Rather Bee Reading Shirt ($20+): And finally for the T-shirt collector, a statement that is never not true.

And if all that garden talk had you wanting some bookish things for your outdoor space here is Bookish Decor for Your Garden.

