Bee Bookish With These Bee Loving Items For Book Lovers

I planted a butterfly garden years ago because, well, I love butterflies and getting to sit outside and have them just fly around is magical. Especially, when I’m lucky enough to see one break from a cocoon and spend the morning uncrinkling its wings. Another nice benefit from my butterfly garden was that the bees also came. Those beautiful round, fuzzy buzzing little sunflowers of the sky. So I also bought flowers just for the bees. Now I get to watch them dive into flowers for nectar and also fly around with their little legs covered in pollen balls, which is the most adorable thing.

But besides adorable, they’re also incredibly important. These little buzzing travelers help to pollinate flowers, by transferring pollen between flower parts when they’re feeding, which in turn helps grow the fruits and vegetables we eat. According to greenpeace.org: “Believe it or not, you have a bee to thank for every one in three bites of food you eat.” That’s a lot of unpaid labor our little friends do, so here’s to celebrating bees in, of course, a bookish manner — you are after all on Book Riot. So show your love of bees with these bookish items.

Bee Metal Bookends ($57): I mean if you’re a person who has enough space on your shelf for bookends, these are awesome. Also, I imagine Pooh will be along shortly for that beehive.

Personalized Bee Tote Bag ($15+): Think of all the bookish words you can personalize this tote with — and no, you can not have enough tote bags. Whoever said so lied to you.

Geometric Bee Summer Book Sleeve ($14+): Tuck your book or ereader into a book pouch with a lovely fabric.

Just BeeZy Reading Magnetic Bookmark ($5): I love the colors of this sweet little bookmark. Bonus it has a matching backside!

Refillable Garden Bee Journal ($70+): I have an entire drawer and multiple shelves filled with journals and planners and it is still not enough. Each one purchased will be the one that solves…something. Or just makes me super happy.

Honey Bees Foil Art Bookmark ($8+): For if you like your bees fancy… Also, this would make a great gift at an event.

I’d Rather Bee Reading Shirt ($20+): And finally for the T-shirt collector, a statement that is never not true.

