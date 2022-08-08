Bookish Backpacks for Book Lovers

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Finding the right backpack truly makes a difference. When I was a college undergrad, I didn’t have a car because, y’know, tuition was pricey enough. Even though I lived nearby campus, I often was stuck walking a good 2-3 miles a day with most of my textbooks in my backpack. For a long time, I would just deal with the accompanying back pain until I was able to find a backpack that both fit my body better and — an added bonus — was Van Gogh-themed, allowing me to express my love of art history.

If you’re looking to buy a backpack that suits your daily needs, try finding one that reflects your bookish interests. Not only will it be a conversation starter next time you’re at a library or bookshop, but it can be a great form of personal expression. Plus, if you plan to use your backpack primarily as a book bag, it can help you keep your books organized and all in one place.

These 11 bookish backpacks all make for practical and beautifully designed picks. Whether you’re looking for a backpack to start your back-to-school season right, for your work commute, or for day-to-day activities, you’re sure to find plenty of options here.

If you’re in the mood for an adventure straight out of a fantasy novel, you’ll want to bring one of these leaf bag backpacks along with you. $50

This book lover’s backpack is sure to inspire a sense of wanderlust and adventure. $46

With this colorful backpack, you can start each day by reflecting on a bit of poetry. $70

If you prefer more of a crossbody bag style, this sling backpack is the right size for bringing books and other essentials with you wherever you need to go. $38

Cozy and nostalgic, the illustrations on this Winnie the Pooh-themed backpack have a vintage flair. $60+

If you’re in need of creative inspiration, this backpack will give you the motivation you need to get started. $55

This small messenger bag is stylish and portable, well-suited for going about your day or solving the occasional mystery. $22

If you want to make new friends with people who like the same authors as you, this Pride and Prejudice backpack makes for an excellent conversation starter. $55

Set this backpack down illustration side-out to keep others from interrupting you while you get some reading time in. $62

Comic book fans will appreciate this Marvel hero-themed backpack, which can be embroidered with a name or short quote. $46

Made from lightweight polyester, this bookish backpack brings to mind the feeling of browsing a cozy bookstore with plenty of time to read. $55

