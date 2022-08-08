four book and comic-themed backpacks against a green chalkboard background
Book Fetish

Bookish Backpacks for Book Lovers

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Finding the right backpack truly makes a difference. When I was a college undergrad, I didn’t have a car because, y’know, tuition was pricey enough. Even though I lived nearby campus, I often was stuck walking a good 2-3 miles a day with most of my textbooks in my backpack. For a long time, I would just deal with the accompanying back pain until I was able to find a backpack that both fit my body better and — an added bonus — was Van Gogh-themed, allowing me to express my love of art history.

If you’re looking to buy a backpack that suits your daily needs, try finding one that reflects your bookish interests. Not only will it be a conversation starter next time you’re at a library or bookshop, but it can be a great form of personal expression. Plus, if you plan to use your backpack primarily as a book bag, it can help you keep your books organized and all in one place.

These 11 bookish backpacks all make for practical and beautifully designed picks. Whether you’re looking for a backpack to start your back-to-school season right, for your work commute, or for day-to-day activities, you’re sure to find plenty of options here.

picture of three backpacks that are designed to look like leaves, which come in green, navy blue, and burgundy colors

If you’re in the mood for an adventure straight out of a fantasy novel, you’ll want to bring one of these leaf bag backpacks along with you. $50

image of a purple, blue, and tan backpack with an illustration of a magical door opening to see a moonlit castle scene and a book open wide underneath the door

This book lover’s backpack is sure to inspire a sense of wanderlust and adventure. $46

picture of a blue, yellow, red, and brown patterned backpack with the Emily Dickinson quote, "Bring me the sunset in a cup." in the center

With this colorful backpack, you can start each day by reflecting on a bit of poetry. $70

photo of a person wearing a crossbody bag with stacks of colorful books printed on it

If you prefer more of a crossbody bag style, this sling backpack is the right size for bringing books and other essentials with you wherever you need to go. $38

picture of a white backpack with vintage Winnie the Pooh illustrations on it

Cozy and nostalgic, the illustrations on this Winnie the Pooh-themed backpack have a vintage flair. $60+

photo of a black-and-white backpack with an illustration of an inkpot, underneath which is the text "start. anywhere. now."

If you’re in need of creative inspiration, this backpack will give you the motivation you need to get started. $55

photo of a person in a polka-dot dress wearing a black messenger bag styled like a door with the 221 B door number on it

This small messenger bag is stylish and portable, well-suited for going about your day or solving the occasional mystery. $22

picture of a blue and black backpack that has the Pride and Prejudice cover on its front

If you want to make new friends with people who like the same authors as you, this Pride and Prejudice backpack makes for an excellent conversation starter. $55

screenshot of a white backpack with the illustration of a stack of books with the following text overlaid on itL "es-cap-ism: the tendency to seek distraction and relief from unpleasant realities, especially by seeking entertainment or engaging in fantasy"

Set this backpack down illustration side-out to keep others from interrupting you while you get some reading time in. $62

photo of a colorful backpack with Marvel heroes printed on it as well as the Marvel Comics logo

Comic book fans will appreciate this Marvel hero-themed backpack, which can be embroidered with a name or short quote. $46

photo of a backpack decorated in illustrations of stacked books with the phrase "So many books, so little time" in the righthand

Made from lightweight polyester, this bookish backpack brings to mind the feeling of browsing a cozy bookstore with plenty of time to read. $55

Looking for more ways to organize your reading life? Check out this round-up of the best bookish planner supplies.

Enter to win the best darned ereader money can buy