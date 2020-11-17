Personally, I’m always looking for any excuse to get cute baby things. Walking past the baby’s section or browsing on Etsy can prove very dangerous—and that’s without any babies in my life to buy cute little outfits for! So it probably comes as no surprise that I hoard bookish baby gift ideas for all the future nieces and nephews I plan to spoil. And these bookish baby shower gift ideas are among the best of my finds, from Etsy to Out of Print.

Whether you’re searching for the perfect gift for that friend who’s expecting or trying to buy up all the cute things before baby is due, this list is full of literary-inspired goodies you can’t help but fall in love with. These future bookworms are going to be representing readers everywhere with some serious style. Because if the baby’s got to wear a bib, why shouldn’t it feature the text from your favorite children’s book?

These adorable bookish bodysuits are the perfect gift for any expecting book nerd. Pick from Little Golden Books, Curious George, and lots of other cute designs from Out of Print.

This too cute for words swaddling blanket from Sweet Sequels is everything.

Out of Print library card socks are just the thing to keep a future bookworm’s toes warm in style.

There’s nothing I love more than this adorable little bodysuit from Bookishly UK on Etsy.

Curate a selection of these gorgeously illustrated biographies featuring famous artists, scientists, authors, musicians, and others from Little People, Big Dreams.

Get a matching set of Alice in Wonderland wear with this hat and bib from Storiarts.

Get a gift that will continue to give for months on end with Bookroo. The Board Book subscription is perfect for ages 0–3, but if the parents-to-be get hooked they can graduate up to picture and chapter books as their child grows.

This blanket from Storiarts features text from the classic children’s book, The Little Prince.

Set baby up to be socially conscious from the get-go with these books from Ibram X. Kendi (the author of How to be an Antiracist) and Loryn Brantz.

Pair a copy of the beloved children’s book A Very Hungry Caterpillar with these cute little baby booties from Eppy Little.

For even more ideas check out this massive list of literary gift ideas for babies, bookish finds for a literary baby nursery, 10 baby shower books you probably haven’t gifted yet, and 20 of the best baby book subscription services.