More Bookish ASMR For Your Tingling Pleasure

ASMR is like cilantro. It is adored or it is abhorred. I’ve met people who fully embrace the autonomous sensory meridian response, chasing those tingles. I know others who find the entire thing completely cringey. I fall firmly in the first category, and I know the pain of searching out great content. Most of my friends and family members, the ones I’d usually turn to for recommendations, don’t understand the magic of ASMR. Truly their loss, but where will I find new gems of content? Like usual, the book people are coming in clutch to save the day.

There are endless types of ASMR content that can be found on YouTube, Patreon, Spotify, and more. Many of the typical favorites — role plays, unintelligible whispering, object triggers, and soft spoken or whispered rambles — exist in a bookish context. Emily Martin wrote an amazing article explaining the phenomenon of ASMR and the many ways it can rear its bookish head. ASMR Book Sounds is where to head to get more background info and some great suggestions. Today, however, I’m getting right to the point, sharing specific videos and explaining exactly why they will give you tingles while you revel in the bookish ASMR goodness.

This video, from asmrist ASMR Joy, is a round up of her favorite books she read in 2021. We are treated to whisper rambles, whispered reading, tracing, page flipping, and other triggers, all while ASMR Joy discusses and reviews different novels and nonfiction selections.

Asmrist Prim ASMR treats us to a librarian roleplay! We’re dropped into the middle of a scene where a librarian is typing, flipping through pages, and unintelligibly whispering as they complete their tasks. Visually pleasing and super relaxing, especially as background noise.

One of my favorite types of book videos are hauls. Add in tapping, whispering, and honest reviews? Thank you, matchi ASMR! I really love that she adds in some of my favorite repeating triggers while also being very friendly and personable.

Library of Whispers ASMR is so freaking calming. If you like the sound of someone reading, I can’t recommend this channel enough. There are bookstore and book seller roleplays, and dozens of videos featuring whispered read-alouds. I found the perspective of this particular video very unique.

Here is another roleplay, this one is more interactive and places you in the scene. Gibi ASMR is very popular in the ASMR community, and creates all type of videos, but her role plays are extremely immersive. This one has you training as a library assistant and includes the sounds of scanners, printers, and label stickers.

A delightful whisper ramble type of Book Show and Tell. Very lofi and familiar. Great mouth sounds and light clicking. Tranquil ASMR gives us book reviews and explains the whys of each book while gently tapping.

Quiet Ky ASMR is just a sweetheart. I love hearing her friendly whisper. There is much more to her ASMR than the triggers, and that personality is something that can make the videos very engaging. If you’re listening to try and focus on a different task or drift off to sleep, this might not be the video for you. However, I adore this very simple whisper-ramble full of positive affirmation.

In contrast to the last recommendation, this video from ASMR Sharm is perfect for completely zoning out and engaging with nothing. Sharm gently traces the illustrations in a picture book, sharing the point of view of the reader. General volume is extremely low, and the tracing and paper sounds are incredibly relaxing.

Hopefully you’ve found something to scratch the bookish ASMR itch! Whether you’re looking for great book chat in a relaxing format, or are hoping to drift sleepily with books as a background, there is something for everyone in this great community.