QUIZ: Which Bookish Adaptation on Netflix Should You Watch Tonight?

As book lovers, we know that the best TV series and movies are inspired by books. Whether it’s based on a novel or nonfiction, bookish adaptations bring some of the most layered, colorful, and thrilling tales to the screen. And if you’ve got a Netflix subscription, then you’ve got a ton of great options right at your fingertips. But which bookish adaptation on Netflix is calling your name for your next watch-a-thon? We’ve got just the quiz to help you decide. Comedy and drama, contemporary and historical, action packed and character driven, we’ve got some great options for your viewing pleasure. So pop that popcorn, grab your remote, and tell your roommate that there’s no need to fight over what to watch, because we’ve got the answer.

The results of this quiz are primarily new content or shows and movies from the past few years. But if you get a result you’ve already seen, no worries! You can pick another bookish adaptation on Netflix from the full list of possible results below the quiz. Or have twice the fun by taking the quiz again and selecting different answers! And keep an eye out for an upcoming release we can’t wait to watch, On the Come Up, a new movie based on the novel by Angie Thomas, slated to hit Netflix on September 23.

All Results Fatherhood This moving dramedy about a recently widowed new father setting out to raise his daughter on his own shows massive range from star Kevin Hart. And did you know it’s based on a true story? This movie is based on the memoir Two Kisses for Maddy by Matthew Logelin.

First Kill It’s an enemies-to-lovers story about a queer teen vampire and a queer teen vampire hunter! Need I say more? This fantasy series is based on a short story by V.E. Schwab (who’s also an executive producer of the show) from the anthology Vampires Never Get Old.

Maid A young mother escapes an abusive relationship and turns to cleaning houses to care for her daughter. It’s a powerful story based on the memoir Maid by Stephanie Land. And you’ll get to see real life mother-daughter duo Andie MacDowell and Margaret Qualley play mother and daughter on screen!

Passing Based on the classic Harlem Renaissance novel Passing by Nella Larsen, this movie set in 1920s New York follows two Black childhood friends who encounter each other as adults, one of whom has spent years passing as white. Don’t miss stellar performances by Tessa Thompson and Ruth Negga.

Persuasion This irreverent adaptation of the Jane Austen classic Persuasion starring Dakota Johnson and Henry Golding is making big waves. Whether you appreciate the fresh take or hate-watch while pointing out every inconsistency with the original text, you’re sure to have a good time.

The Baby-Sitters Club This adaptation of the beloved Baby-Sitters Club book series by Ann M. Martin is perfectly modernized while still giving plenty of nostalgic ‘90s vibes. Kids and adults adore this show following a lovable group of teens as they start their own babysitting business.

The Gray Man This action film based on the Gray Man novels by Mark Greaney is star-studded, featuring Ryan Gosling, Ana de Armas, and Chris Evans. It’s got rogue CIA agents, a dangerous chase around the globe, and big explosions. What more could you want?

Tidying Up with Marie Kondo We could all use a little organizational inspiration, and author Marie Kondo is the perfect person to help! This series shows how tidying up your home can be joyful and uplifting. If you love it, check out Kondo’s books, including The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up.