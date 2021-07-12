Plan a Book-Themed Beach Day With These Reading Accessories

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

When preparing for a summer beach day, representing your favorite books is part of the fun of shopping. I go to the beach to plop down and read a great book, in addition to jumping in the water at the end of a chapter. Since beach days are supposed to be fun, getting accessories is part of the joy of the summer beach days for me. I love to bring at least three books to the beach in case my mood changes throughout the day, but that can get a little heavy if they’re all hardcovers.

Reading at the beach is so common that there is a whole genre built around it: the beach read. These are mostly fun, easy-to-read books that have an engaging enough plot to keep you reading for the whole day. However, fans of all kinds of books would define many different genres as their favorite beach reads. Whether you’re a high fantasy obsessive or exclusively read nonfiction, whatever book you decide to bring is a beach read.

Before you get all the items to set up your beach area, you can take a summer reading quiz to figure out what beach reads will float your boogie board. Also, beach read suggestions are all over the place for fans of all genres, so you’ll definitely be able to find the perfect book pairing for your book-themed beach day.

Bookish Towels

For those of us who wish we could bring a bigger book pile to the beach. $25

Represent comics fandom at the beach with a comics onomatopoeia towel. $37

Literary Water Bottles

Keep the eyes of T.J. Eckelburg close with this Great Gatsby water bottle. $29

In addition to keeping track of your reading, stay hydrated at the beach and encourage yourself to hit your water goals. $18

Have you ever thought about how the taste of water from a library water fountain is better? Put some of it in this checkout card bottle and take it to the beach. $30

I can stop whenever I want: I just need to finish this one more chapter. On an unrelated note, I haven’t slept in days. $9

Totes to Carry Books and Beach Items

Imagine a day at a Hobbit hole in the Shire with this fall-themed tote bag. $25

Show off your retro literary style with another great canvas tote bag to carry snacks and books. $17

This is the best tote bag for all the teachers who are taking a break from student papers and indulging in all the beach reads they can for the summer. $12

An adorably bookish design is always fun to bring on a beach day. $20.00

Caps for Book Fans

You probably can’t take your cat to the beach, but you can wear this bookish cat hat, which is basically like bringing them along. $18

Let everyone know how you read a lot as a kid while protecting your face from the sun at the beach. $18

Celebrate one of the most fun Greek mythology summer camps with this Camp Half-Blood hat. $23

Finally, you can let everyone know you’re an all-purpose book nerd in the hot sun. $23