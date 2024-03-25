Rachel Rosenberg has been writing since she was a child—at 13, she was published alongside celebs and fellow teens in Chicken Soup For the Teenage Soul 2. Rachel has a degree in Creative Writing from Montreal’s Concordia University; she’s been published in a few different anthologies and publications, including Best Lesbian Love Stories 2008, Little Fiction, Big Truth’s Re/Coded anthology and Broken Pencil magazine. She also appeared on the Montreal episode of the Grownups Read Things They Wrote As Kids podcast. Her day job is as a Children’s Librarian, where she digs singing and dancing with small humans.

Figuring out what books to read to your kids can be a challenge—at the library, I see people struggling with it constantly. There are so many books for kids out there, and as adults, not everyone knows the difference between a picture book for a two-year-old or a five-year-old. Or a board book that is aimed at teaching concepts to a newborn baby vs. one more aimed at amusing the parents. And while your local librarian is probably happy to help you, sometimes it can be challenging to get out and visit a library for advice. Signing up for book subscriptions for kids, even just short term for a few months, can take the responsibility of choosing out of the equation.

Another handy reason for choosing a book box subscription is that you can find one that has been curated with titles you wouldn’t otherwise access easily, like Curio, which picks books from international publishers.