8 Book Subscriptions for Kids

Figuring out what books to read to your kids can be a challenge—at the library, I see people struggling with it constantly. There are so many books for kids out there, and as adults, not everyone knows the difference between a picture book for a two-year-old or a five-year-old. Or a board book that is aimed at teaching concepts to a newborn baby vs. one more aimed at amusing the parents. And while your local librarian is probably happy to help you, sometimes it can be challenging to get out and visit a library for advice. Signing up for book subscriptions for kids, even just short term for a few months, can take the responsibility of choosing out of the equation.

Another handy reason for choosing a book box subscription is that you can find one that has been curated with titles you wouldn’t otherwise access easily, like Curio, which picks books from international publishers.

Haven’t used a book box subscription before? Choose one that speaks to your and your kiddo’s interests—learn another language, read more diversely, or play dress-up, for instance— and then fill out some basic information about your little reader. Some sites just want as little as their name and birthdays, while others also ask for their interests. Whichever you choose, these book subscriptions for kids can turn getting new books into a fun event. After all, who doesn’t love getting actually fun mail?

Literati

Literati-Book-Box example

Literati Kids Book Clubs is a book subscription box mixed with an online book club. They send your child five books each month as well as some stickers, little toys, and art, and they offer free returns for books you don’t want. They provide different box options split into age ranges and personality types (dreamers and tinkerers, for instance). Book-wise, you receive a mix of fiction, activity books, and non-fiction. Boxes start at about $39.99 if you keep only three of the five titles they send.

Curio

Example of Book Box from Curio

Curio is a subscription book club for bilingual kids between zero and ten years old, featuring Spanish, Chinese, and French titles. Give them your reader’s name, age, and preferred language. The site emphasizes that families don’t need to be fluent in the languages to take part, and each box comes with three stories, an audio read-along, reading guides, and pronunciation guides. Boxes cost $49.95 and go out every three months.

Equal Opportunity Book Box

Equal Opportunity Book Box example

Equal Opportunity Book Box sends diverse books for kiddos according to two plans, their 0-2 board box plan or the 3-7 picture book plan. The monthly plans provide three inclusive stories with LGBTQ+, BIPOC, and other underrepresented characters. They also give you discussion questions to go over together. Each time a book is sold, they donate a matching one to Chicago’s Bernie’s Book Bank. Price-wise, it depends on how long you pre-pay for, and on which age range you select, but their options begin at $24.99 a month.

Little Feminist

Little Feminist Book Box example

Little Feminist promotes books that are “anti-racist, body-positive, trans and gender-fluid inclusive”. The subscription options range from ages 0-9, and each box comes with discussion questions and activities for families to do together. Price varies depending on which option you choose, as you can sign up to receive books monthly, or every three, six, or twelve months.

StoryCaptain

StoryCaptain Book Box example

Kids between 0-7 years old can enjoy using StoryCaptain. You select the age and then a plan based on how often you want books to arrive. You’ll get two or three books in each box, a monthly digest, activity suggestions, and some freebies. Prices vary by how often you receive books, but the monthly option is $24.95.

Little Fun Club

Little Fun Club Book Box example

The Little Fun Club sends two or three books per box, individually assigning books to each subscriber based on the data the company collects when you sign up. They provide books for kids ages 0-12, choosing titles recommended by The Association for Library Service to Children, or they select award winners or books by well-respected authors. The price varies, depending on the two or three-book option, as well as how often you’d like to receive a box.

Little Bookish Wardrobe

This CrateJoy subscription provides only one book and a story-related outfit for dress-up-loving kiddos aged 5-9. Along with the book and costume, they send craft activities, educational games, and monthly challenge ideas. The price is $49 per month.

Little Global Citizens

Little Global Citizens Box example

In the Little Global Citizens subscription box, a different country and its culture are featured every month. Aimed at ages 4-10, it comes with a guidebook, a book set in that country, crafts, activities, and recipes. Subscriptions are bi-monthly or annually, with the first month discounted to $39.95 when you sign up.

While we’ve written before about some of our fave book box subscription choices, these eight options are my personal top picks. I hope you find one to get excited about!