A Cozy, Bookish Night In With Subscription Boxes By Black Businesses

Picture this: gooey melted chocolate, gourmet marshmallows, and a bomb candle. You have all of this while listening to an audiobook. Or, how about you nibbling on a freshly baked cupcake inspired by Filipine desert while you tuck into a cozy mystery book? If you need either of these scenarios to happen, like, right now, it may be time for you to invest in a subscription box or two.

Subscription boxes are such a great, consistent way to treat yourself. Having one (or a couple, if this list has anything to do with it), feels like getting a little gift every month. It’s especially nice when you forget it’s coming, then it’s like you get this little surprise present and your mood instantly rises. And, let’s be real, instant mood boosters are a constant need these days *cries in “I just read the news”*.

Books are an obvious go-to for unwinding, but I like to boost the relaxation factor by adding some snacks, drinks, and stress relieving things like candles. I also love to shout out businesses owned by people of color and wanted to end Black History month with a round-up of some Black-owned subscription boxes. The boxes listed below have everything you to keep yourself stocked up for whenever you feel the onset of cozy-itis. They offer snacks, books, or other bookish-adjacent things, and sometimes even a mix. As a bonus, please be sure to see if the boxes you’re interested in are having a promotion to get an even better deal.

Hues offers a box full of books and goodies made by BIPOC creators and writers. The featured image is from Hues, but I also wanted to show the kind of stuff that comes inside the box. Ships quarterly, $16+

The Bad-Alibi-Book-Box is kind of unique. It sends out a recently released Thriller/Mystery novel, 3-5 themed items, a short story, and a mini mystery that you write. Color me intrigued. You can also just have your subscription only include the book. $20+

Call Number helps you build your collection of Black literature by sending you a box of Black lit chosen by a librarian. Ships quarterly, $22+

Jambo Book Club is for the mini Rioters in your life. It sends 2-3 books each month with a child of color as the main character. $35

Happier Every Chapter is another for the wee ones, but this time for middle grade. It comes with short stories (written by other 12-13 year olds!), diverse books, and treats. It’s great for youngins who love to read and are interested in creative writing. $41+

Now in Books combines your choice of a newly released YA or adult fiction book with a curated music playlist, discussion questions, and an activity (like a recipe or puzzle) with each box! $15+

Authentic Books sends you goodies for all five senses, connected by a centralized theme: a hardcover new release, a candle, cocktail or tea, a curated playlist, and beauty products. $48

The BlackLit box includes a new book by a Black author with discussion questions, a t-shirt by a Black designer, and 3-5 products from other Black-owned business. $50+

Paper Overhaul will keep the notes you write about the books you’re reading cute. There are different themes every month and 8-12 items included in each box. $17+

Strictly Snacks These aren’t specifically bookish, but are nice additions to your snack arsenal and will pair well with the books you’re reading. Marshmallow of the Month Club sends you lavish, gourmet marshmallows and comes with graham crackers in case you want s’mores. Some of them are caramelized. I REPEAT: THERE ARE CARAMELIZED GRAHAM CRACKERS. $17+ The Culture Cakes box gives you a box of snacks from a featured country (the one pictured has snacks from South Africa) and ingredients inspired by that country’s food to make your own cupcakes. $33+

Make a warming cuppa with MyBean Monthly, which sends you ethically sourced and organic coffee beans each month. $24+

I don’t know what you’re planning to do for your upcoming weekends, but I’ll be over here with my bougie, well-traveled cupcakes, my house smelling amazingly, and minding my moisturized business. You should join me.

