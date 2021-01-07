This post contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, Book Riot may earn a commission.

Life’s too short to stress out about which book on your TBR to read next. Why waste time trying to choose the perfect book when you could be enjoying a potential new favorite?

Sure, there’s some benefit to keeping a TBR list. With so many books in the world and so little time, they can help you keep from leaving a good book behind. I’ve definitely had times where my book buying budget did not match the amount of novels I wanted to read. In situations like that, I’ve often had to choose one book and sadly add the other to my TBR.

But there comes a point where to-read lists can get so exhaustive that it’s impossible to know where to start with them. It’s like standing at the bottom of a mountain to summit and staring up at it in horror when all you wanted was a relaxing walk. The stress of choosing which book to read—and how to get through all your TBRs—can get so overwhelming that it can even freeze you from reading at all.

Sometimes, it might even be better to put your to-read list aside, forget that it exists (if you can), and try something new. So, when asking yourself “what book should I read next?” a quick quiz is your best answer. There are so many other things to worry about in this world. Reading should be a pleasure and an escape, not another thing to add to that list of concerns.

Not sure which book you want to try next? Let us decide for you! Take this quiz to discover a recently released book that fits your reading preference. Whether you’re in the mood for an atmospheric gothic, a quirky narrative nonfiction, or something else entirely, you’re sure to find a book worth diving into. These recommendations are tailored to what you’re looking for in your next book, meaning that they’re more likely to get you pumped about reading.

All of these books were published within the last year, meaning that you’re more likely to find something new. And if you read the book chosen for you and enjoy it, try taking the quiz again! With plenty of options, you may find enough recommendations to last you for as long as you need them. Then, once you’re feeling refreshed, go ahead and return to your TBR. It’ll be there for you when you’re ready for it.

Want to find all the books recommended in this “what book should I read next” quiz? Find all of our 2021 recommendations here:

Once you’ve checked out every book featured on this quiz, we’ve got another selection of recommended reads to keep you covered. Check out Book Riot’s Best Books of 2020 to discover the books we loved the most last year and why, organized by genre. Happy reading!