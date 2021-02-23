8 of the Best Book Series Ending in 2021

Fonda Lee crafted a series that will live through the ages. Godfather-esque, The Green Bone Saga is the answer to a lot of people’s “What’s your favorite book?” question.

The Kaul family is one of two crime syndicates that control the island of Kekon. It’s the only place in the world that produces a rare magical jade that grants the users superhuman abilities.

When the simmering tension between the Kauls and their greatest rivals erupts, no one is safe anymore. The outcome of this crime war will decide the fate of the ones living on Kekon island.