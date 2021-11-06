Young Adult Deals Book Riot’s YA Ebook Deals of the Day: November 6, 2021 Deals Nov 6, 2021 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Flatiron Books, publisher of Wild Tongues Can't Be Tamed edited by Saraciea J. FennellThe best YA book deals today, sponsored by Flatiron Books, publisher of Wild Tongues Can't Be Tamed edited by Saraciea J. Fennell. $2.99 We Are Not Free by Traci Chee Get This Deal $2.99 Apple: (Skin To the Core) by Eric Gansworth Get This Deal $2.99 The Light at the Bottom of the World by London Shah Get This Deal $1.99 Like a Love Story by Abdi Nazemian Get This Deal