Book Riot’s YA Ebook Deals of the Day: November 27, 2021

The Hunger Games
$1.99 The Hunger Games by Suzanne Collins
Fire Keeper's Daughter
$2.99 Fire Keeper's Daughter by Angelina Boulley
Skyward
$2.99 Skyward by Brandon Sanderson
Children of Virtue and Vengeance
$2.99 Children of Virtue and Vengeance by Tomi Adeyemi
You Should See Me In a Crown
$1.99 You Should See Me In a Crown by Leah Johnson
Luck of the Titanic
$2.99 Luck of the Titanic by Stacey Lee
The Other Side of the Sky
$1.99 The Other Side of the Sky by Amie Kaufman and Meagan Spooner
The Guinevere Deception
$1.99 The Guinevere Deception by Kiersten White
Deeplight
$2.99 Deeplight by Frances Hardinge
Happily Ever Afters
$1.99 Happily Ever Afters by Elise Bryant
