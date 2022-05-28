Young Adult Deals Book Riot’s YA Ebook Deals of the Day: May 28, 2022 Deals May 28, 2022 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. the audiobook of Just Your Local Bisexual DisasterThe best YA book deals of the day, sponsored by the audiobook of Just Your Local Bisexual Disaster. $1.99 The Revolution of Birdie Randolph by Brandy Colbert Get This Deal $1.99 Castles in Their Bones by Laura Sebastian Get This Deal $2.99 None Shall Sleep by Ellie Marney Get This Deal $1.99 March Forward, Girl: From Young Warrior to Little Rock Nine by Melba Pattillo Beals and Frank Morrison Get This Deal $1.99 A Danger To Herself and Others by Alyssa Sheinmel Get This Deal $4.99 All The Days Past, All The Days to Come by Mildred D. Taylor Get This Deal $2.99 Luminous by Mara Rutherford Get This Deal $1.99 Out Now: Queer We Go Again by Saundra Mitchell (editor) Get This Deal You Might Also Like The Best Books You've Never Heard of (Spring 2022) 2022 International Booker Prize Winner Announced 16 Of The Best Gadgets for Book Lovers Please Don't Donate These Books The Worst Covers of Classic Books Barnes & Noble Being Sued in Virginia Beach Over GENDER QUEER, COURT OF MIST AND FURY