Book Riot’s YA Ebook Deals of the Day: May 14, 2022

The Gilded Ones
$1.99 The Gilded Ones by Namina Forna
A Girl Like That
$2.99 A Girl Like That by Tanaz Bhathena
None Shall Sleep
$2.99 None Shall Sleep by Ellie Marney 
The Dark Tide
$1.99 The Dark Tide by Alicia Jasinska
This Lullaby
$1.99 This Lullaby by Sarah dessen
You Bring The Distant Near
$2.99 You Bring The Distant Near by Mitali Perkins 
Dragon Hoops
$2.99 Dragon Hoops by Gene Luen Yang
A Study in Charlotte
$1.99 A Study in Charlotte by Brittany Cavallaro
