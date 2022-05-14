Young Adult Deals Book Riot’s YA Ebook Deals of the Day: May 14, 2022 Deals May 14, 2022 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. the audiobook of Every Bird a Prince by Jenn ReeseThe best YA book deals of the day, sponsored by the audiobook of Every Bird a Prince by Jenn Reese. $1.99 The Gilded Ones by Namina Forna Get This Deal $2.99 A Girl Like That by Tanaz Bhathena Get This Deal $2.99 None Shall Sleep by Ellie Marney Get This Deal $1.99 The Dark Tide by Alicia Jasinska Get This Deal $1.99 This Lullaby by Sarah dessen Get This Deal $2.99 You Bring The Distant Near by Mitali Perkins Get This Deal $2.99 Dragon Hoops by Gene Luen Yang Get This Deal $1.99 A Study in Charlotte by Brittany Cavallaro Get This Deal You Might Also Like Mix It Up: 20 Must-Read, Genre-Blending Historical Fiction Books Nampa, Idaho, Schools Permanently Remove 24 Books from Library 150 More Book Characters by Their Myers-Briggs Type What's the Buzz: 40 of the Best Summer Reads for 2022 These are the Most and Least Popular States for Book Settings Dear Publishing: I Will Not Be Reading Any "Manga-Inspired" Comics and Here's Why