Young Adult Deals

Book Riot’s YA Ebook Deals of the Day: March 12, 2022

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Wattpad Books, publisher of Float

The best YA ebook deals, sponsored by Wattpad Books, publisher of Float. 

We Were Restless Things
$1.99 We Were Restless Things by Cole Nagamatsu
Get This Deal
Walls
$1.99 Walls by L.M. Elliott 
Get This Deal
Thorn
$1.99 Thorn by Intisar Khanani
Get This Deal
Excuse Me While I Ugly Cry
$1.99 Excuse Me While I Ugly Cry by Joya Goffney
Get This Deal
You Killed Wesley Payne
$2.99 You Killed Wesley Payne by Sean Beaudoin
Get This Deal
Raybearer
$2.99 Raybearer by Jordan Ifueko
Get This Deal
The Skinjacker Trilogy
$4.99 The Skinjacker Trilogy by Neal Shusterman
Get This Deal
Because I Was a Girl: True Stories for Girls of All Ages
$1.99 Because I Was a Girl: True Stories for Girls of All Ages by Melissa de la Cruz
Get This Deal