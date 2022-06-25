Young Adult Deals

Book Riot’s YA Ebook Deals of the Day: June 25, 2022

One True Loves
$1.99 One True Loves by Elise Bryant 
Angel of Greenwood
$2.99 Angel of Greenwood by Randi Pink
Midnight at the Electric
$2.99 Midnight at the Electric by Jodi Lynn Anderson 
The Friend Scheme
$2.99 The Friend Scheme by Cale Dietrich
The Midnight Lie
$2.99 The Midnight Lie by Marie Rutkoski
Witches Steeped in Gold
$2.99 Witches Steeped in Gold by Ciannon Smart
The Midnight Girls
$2.99 The Midnight Girls by Alicia Jasinska
Hani and Ishu's Guide to Fake Dating
$1.99 Hani and Ishu's Guide to Fake Dating by Adiba Jaigirdar
Like Other Girls
$1.99 Like Other Girls by Britta Lundin 
Nobody Knows But You
$2.99 Nobody Knows But You by Anica Mrose Rissi 
An Emotion of Great Delight
$2.99 An Emotion of Great Delight by Tahereh Mafi
I Kissed Alice
$2.99 I Kissed Alice by Anna Birch
